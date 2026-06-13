Lilburn (GA) WR Xzavian Davis-Grimes Commits to Penn

Lilburn (GA) Parkview High School wide receiver Xzavian Davis-Grimes announced his commitment to Penn on June 7.

“I committed because the fantastic education and the culture at Penn were unmatched. I love the family-oriented culture of the coaches and players. It felt like home as soon as I stepped on campus,” Davis-Grimes said.

Davis-Grimes received an offer from the Quakers on May 19 after speaking with wide receivers coach Sean Coyne.

“I had a great conversation with Coach Coyne when he called, and he called and offered me. We immediately clicked over the phone, and I could tell he was a genuine coach. We have a great relationship, and he is a great coach. He cares about development a lot, and again, he’s very real and genuine with me.”

He was able to make a trip to Philadelphia for his official visit on June 5 and was able to check out the Quakers up close, as well as meet with Coyne, head coach Rick Santos, and the coaching staff.

“My official visit to UPenn was great! It immediately felt like home when I got there. All the coaches were very welcoming and personable. I love the family-oriented program that the coaches and players have. My meeting with Coach Santos went great, and he told me that I was a baller and he would love to coach me.”

Looking Ahead To His Senior Season

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Davis-Grimes played the 2025 season at Lanier High School (Sugar Hill, GA), which finished 5-5. This season, though, he will be playing at Parkview High School, where he transferred in February.

In addition to Penn, he also has offers from Georgia State, Southern Miss, Gardner-Webb, Kennesaw State, East Tennessee State, Colorado State, Army, Navy, Western Kentucky, Dartmouth, and Stony Brook.

Last season, Parkview finished 4-6, and Davis-Grimes is ready for the 2026 campaign to get here to show what they can do and hopefully make a playoff run.

“My season at Lanier went well, and that was when my recruitment started blowing up after the season. I transferred to Parkview in February. So far, we are having a great offseason and preparing for this upcoming season. We have been clicking, and I think we have a great team going into the season.”

He is the first recruit in the Quakers 2027 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

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