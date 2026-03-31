2026 FCS Football Spring Preview: Illinois State Redbirds

It's time for another edition of our all-new FCS Spring Football Preview series.

In this series, we will take a look at where some of the top teams in the FCS stand entering spring practice. This will allow us to take a snapshot of the roster, key returning starters, potential breakout players, and discuss some of the biggest storylines for each team.

We continue our spring series with the national title runner-ups from last season. The Redbirds have their sights set on another run to Nashville, looking to win the first FCS National Championship in program history.

Positional Battles To Watch

Quarterback

The Redbirds have to find a way to replace Tommy Rittenhouse, who was spectacular last season with over 3,500 passing yards and 40 TDs. It appears to be a two-man battle between Beckham Pellant and USC transfer Gage Roy. The dark horse could be redshirt freshman Cooper Kmet, who was an in-state standout at St. Viator HS.

Pellant has spent two seasons at Illinois State, serving as Rittenhouse's backup. He had a solid performance in the first scrimmage of spring, finishing 13-of-17 for 98 passing yards. Roy saw limited action at USC over the past four seasons, but has performed well throughout spring practice. He led multiple scoring drives, completing 13-of-18 for 63 passing yards, in the first scrimmage.

Cornerback

The biggest question defensively will be at cornerback, where the Redbirds lost multiple starters. Cam Wilson and Shadwel Nkuba II are both gone, but there are some extremely talented players who could step into those roles. Trevell Mullen served as a backup last season, but only played roughly 50 snaps, so there's a question if he's ready to be a full-time starter.

East Carolina transfer Key Crowell feels like a lock to secure a starting role, bringing FBS and Division II experience to the defensive backfield. There's also Doreon Dubose, who played nearly 600 snaps last season. Dubose has an extremely high ceiling and should have an excellent shot at earning one of the starting jobs. Also, keep an eye on redshirt junior Chris Taylor as someone who may push for some playing time as a rotational piece in 2026.

Potential Breakout Players

Doreon Dubose (CB)

Dubose was a key rotational player last season, who played over 560 snaps over 16 games in 2025. He's projected to step into a full-time starting role next year, replacing Cam Wilson and Shadwel Nkuba II. He finished the season with 53 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 INT, and 4 pass breakups.

Dubose may not be a breakout player for Redbird fans, but I believe he didn't get the recognition he deserved throughout Illinois State's postseason run. In nearly 400 coverage snaps, he only allowed 1 touchdown, which came in Week 3. With another year of development, Dubose could emerge as one of the top corners in the MVFC.

Travis Jones (DL)

The Redbirds lost multiple key players along their defensive front, including Jake Anderson and Christian Lorenzo. Jones was a rotational player for the Redbirds in 2025, playing 409 snaps, including over 100 snaps throughout the postseason run. He finished with 21 total tackles, 2 TFLs, and 2 sacks. Jones also posted 13 quarterback hurries according to PFF.

Jones has the ability to play multiple spots on the defensive front, spending time at defensive tackle and some defensive end. I think he can really thrive on the interior, especially on passing downs, which allows him to get after the quarterback. He's the most experienced defensive lineman returning and will need to thrive in an expanded role if the Redbirds want to return to Nashville.

Solomon Oduma (LB)

Oduma was extremely productive in a rotational role last season, recording 46 tackles, 3 TFLs, and 2.5 sacks in just under 300 snaps. With the departure of Patrick Bauer, Oduma is the favorite to earn a starting role at SAM next season.

At 6-3, 225 lbs., he's got the frame and athleticism to play multiple different roles, plus offers an intriguing upside as a pass rusher in certain defensive fronts. He also played over 120 snaps in the slot, further showing his versatility for the Redbirds.

Key Transfer Additions

Key Crowell (CB)

Crowell was one of the top FCS transfer portal additions at cornerback this offseason. He spent a season at East Carolina in 2025, playing nearly 200 snaps for the Pirates. Before then, he was one of the top true freshmen at the Division II level at UIndy. He earned first-team All-GLVC honors and was an All-Region selection. In 2024, Crowell recorded 51 total tackles, 5 INTs, 9 pass breakups, and 1 fumble recovery.

Crowell has two years of playing experience and still has room to grow as a true cover corner. He should have an excellent chance to earn significant playing time, or even a starting job, in the defensive backfield as the Redbirds look to replace four significant contributors from last season.

Ethan Loss (WR)

Even with the loss of All-American Daniel Sobkowicz, the Redbirds found a way to retain Dylan Lord and Luke Mailander. There's still a need for another option, which is the exact role that Ethan Loss could fill. He's spent the last four seasons at Butler, seeing action in 36 career games for the Bulldogs.

Loss is a two-time All-PFL selection, including earning second-team honors in 2025. Over the past three seasons, Loss has recorded 1,755 receiving yards and 9 receiving TDs on 130 receptions. He also offers special teams upside, posting 629 kick return yards on only 22 returns, scoring two touchdowns.

Most Important Returners

Victor Dawson (RB)

Dawson stepped up in a massive way during Illinois State's postseason run. He topped the 120-yard mark in four consecutive games, including a season-high 155 yards against Villanova in the semifinals. He ended the year with 1,377 rushing yards and 5 rushing TDs, making him one of the top returning running backs in the FCS.

Tye Niekamp (LB)

Niekamp is one of the most accomplished returning players in the FCS, entering next season as a two-time FCS All-American. He was a consensus first-team FCS All-American last year, recording 160 total tackles, 16 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, 1 INT, and 10 pass breakups. Over his three seasons, Niekamp has nearly 350 total tackles and is the unquestioned leader of this defense.

Luke Mailander (WR)

Mailander put together a breakout season as a redshirt freshman, starting every game last year for the Redbirds. He finished with 44 receptions for 671 receiving yards and 4 receiving TDs. He played nearly 1,000 snaps last season, but should receive a larger share of the targets in 2026 after Daniel Sobkowicz's departure.

Dylan Lord (WR)

Another wide receiver who should thrive in an expected role in 2026 is Dylan Lord, who became a star during last year's national championship. He entered the portal, but decided to return to Illinois State instead. In the championship game, Lord posted 13 catches for 161 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Lord started the year behind Eddie Kasper, but took the starting job midseason and saw his role increase each week. He's only a redshirt sophomore, meaning he still has a ton of room to grow as a player. With another year of development and a bigger role in the offense, keep an eye on Lord as a potential All-American candidate next season.

La'Shavion Brown (S)

Brown transferred to Illinois State from Hutchinson CC before last season, immediately earning a starting role at strong safety. He finished 2nd on the team with 93 tackles, while also posting 1 INT and 4 pass breakups. He was ejected early in the national championship, which really impacted the Redbirds' defense down the stretch.

The Redbirds have to replace Jack Dwyer and CJ Richard Jr. at safety, which means Brown is the only returning safety who played over 200 snaps last season. He thrives in the box as a tackler, but if he can take a step forward in pass coverage, he has an All-Conference ceiling for the Redbirds.

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