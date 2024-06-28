2024 Maine Football Preview
2023 Record: 2-9 (1-7 CAA)
Returning Starters: 12 (5 Off, 7 Def)
2023 Offensive Rank (YPP): No. 60
2023 Defensive Rank (YPP Allowed): No. 115
Returning All-Conference Players: None
Notable Incoming Transfers: Mason Gilbert (Lafayette; TE), Carter Peevy (Mercer; QB), Isaiah Watson (Samford; DB), John Olmstead (Lafayette; OL), Kenneth Cooper (Merrimack; DB), Zephron Lester (Stanford; DL), Jayden Curry (USF; DB), Dorian Blackwell (Nevada; DB), Kesean Dyson (Saint Francis; LB)
After two consecutive losing seasons, the 2024 season will be crucial for the Black Bears. Maine has failed to qualify for the FCS playoffs since a run to the semifinals in 2018. As the conference changes due to realignment, Maine will be expected to rise near the top of the CAA over the next few seasons. With all the question marks at the top of the conference, Maine has a chance to make some noise in the third season under head coach Jordan Stevens.
The conversation about this team has to start with the quarterback position. All-Conference quarterback Derek Robertson transferred to Monmouth, creating an enormous void for the Black Bears. Maine signed former Mercer quarterback Carter Peevy, who just led the Bears to the second round of the FCS Playoffs. The question of whether Maine upgraded at quarterback is still up for discussion. Peevy is a more dynamic quarterback, rushing for over 300 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. He is also more efficient but struggled to create explosive plays, even with two of the best wide receivers in the nation.
Despite the addition of Peevy, Coach Stevens has made it clear that a couple of other quarterbacks will compete for the starting spot. Senior Anthony Harris lacks proven experience but has been with the program since 2021. Sophomore Caden Drezek was also mentioned as a potential starter this offseason.
Regardless of which player starts at quarterback, Maine will be led by a talented group of wide receivers. Jamie Lamson and Montigo Moss recorded over 400 receiving yards last season, while Lamson led the team with six receiving touchdowns. Former Lafayette tight end Mason Gilbert joins the offense after earning All-Conference honors in three consecutive seasons. The Black Bears added former Lafayette guard John Olmstead, who played over 700 snaps last season. He will join two returning starters, guard Nicolas Cruji and center Joe Horn.
If Maine wants to compete next season, the Black Bears must improve defensively. Last season, they ranked No. 115 in yards per play allowed and allowed over 35 points in five games. The defensive line, led by defensive end Xavier Holmes and defensive tackle Izaiah Henderson, returns plenty of experience. Henderson led the team with 9.5 tackles for loss and four sacks, while Holmes also recorded 7.5 tackles for loss.
Linebacker Tyshawn Stewart returns after ranking second on the team with 58 total tackles. Maine added seven Division I defensive transfers to rebuild the defense entering next season. The transfers are highlighted by South Florida safety Jaden Curry, who recorded 79 total tackles and three pass breakups over three seasons with the Bulls. Former Saint Francis linebacker Kesean Dyson will compete for a starting position after recording 59 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks for the Red Flash.