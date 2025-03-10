Fcs Football Central

2025 Rhode Island Football Schedule

Zachary McKinnell

Christopher Cost-Kirkpatrick (Rhode Island Athletics)
In this story:

2024 Record: 11-3 (7-1 CAA)
Head Coach: Jim Fleming (12th Season, 48-70)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2024

Rhode Island's 2025 football schedule features three FCS out-of-conference games, an FBS matchup against Western Michigan, and eight CAA conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for Rhode Island is below.

2025 Rhode Island Football Schedule

Aug. 29: Campbell

Sep. 6: at Stony Brook

Sep. 13: at Holy Cross

Sep. 20: Long Island

Sep. 27: at Western Michigan

Oct. 4: at Brown

Oct. 11: New Hampshire

Oct. 18: at UAlbany

Oct. 25: Bryant

Nov. 1: Bye Week

Nov. 8: at Elon

Nov. 15: at Maine

Nov. 22: Hampton

*Italics indicate conference matchups

More FCS Football News

manual

Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on XFacebook, and YouTube.

Published
Zachary McKinnell
ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

Home/CAA