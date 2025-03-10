2025 Rhode Island Football Schedule
2024 Record: 11-3 (7-1 CAA)
Head Coach: Jim Fleming (12th Season, 48-70)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2024
Rhode Island's 2025 football schedule features three FCS out-of-conference games, an FBS matchup against Western Michigan, and eight CAA conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Rhode Island is below.
Aug. 29: Campbell
Sep. 6: at Stony Brook
Sep. 13: at Holy Cross
Sep. 20: Long Island
Sep. 27: at Western Michigan
Oct. 4: at Brown
Oct. 11: New Hampshire
Oct. 18: at UAlbany
Oct. 25: Bryant
Nov. 1: Bye Week
Nov. 8: at Elon
Nov. 15: at Maine
Nov. 22: Hampton
*Italics indicate conference matchups
