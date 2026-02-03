2026 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Maine LB Christian Thomas

Maine linebacker Christian Thomas put an exclamation point on his college career with a first-team All-CAA season. He posted a career-high 120 total tackles, which ranked 11th all-time in single-season program history.

Thomas is currently the No. 10 FCS prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft, according to FCS Football Central. He's aiming to become the first Maine player to be drafted since Jamil Demby in 2018.

Career Statistics: 42 games played, 213 total tackles (87 solo), 18 TFLs, 6.5 sacks, 4 passes defended, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovered, and 1 blocked kick

Accolades: First-Team All-CAA (2025), Regional All-New England Team (2025)

Scouting Report:

Christian Thomas is a linebacker with good size, length, instincts as a run defender, and quality alignment versatility. He has a lean frame with good length and shows above-average quickness and change-of-direction skills.

He showcases a quick trigger against the run, with a well-balanced flow and body control when in pursuit of the ball carrier. He uses his length and hand-fighting techniques to shock and shed blockers on the attack.

Thomas plays with composure and efficiency when in tight quarters, while showing positive recklessness in congestion to clog up running lanes. He delivers quality stopping power combined with leg drive to limit yards after contact.

He maintains tight run fits, rarely taking poor angles, but if he does, he makes up for it with his length. He showcases adequate power when colliding with pulling guards. There's some stiffness when slipping and bending to avoid blockers on the second level, and he lacks consistent violence in his blocks, leading to disengagement.

In coverage, he offers length in the middle of the field and closing speed to the catch point when in zone coverage. He has some stiffness in coverage, and he can get caught staring at the quarterback, hindering his ability to feel the routes developing in his zone.

As a pass rusher, he is effective off the edge to create consistent pressure but lacks bend to run the arc. He showcases effective hand usage working inside the counters, coupled with a closing burst to the quarterback. He offers very good special-teams value across multiple units. He projects as a fringe NFL rotational even-front inside linebacker.

Projection:

Thomas projects as a fringe NFL rotational prospect with strong upside due to his alignment versatility and special teams value. He fits in a 4-3 base scheme that will highlight his ability to trigger, be physical in the run game, and rush the passer while being a quality shallow zone defender in the middle of the field.

Strengths:

Versatility

Special Teams

Physical profile

Trigger

Athletic traits

Weaknesses:

Man coverage limitations

Pass pro recognition

Stiffness

Violent block disengagement

Best Fit: 4-3 Base/Even-Front Zone-Match



Stylistic Player Comp: Krys Barnes

Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.