History Of The FCS National Championship Game
No. 1 Montana State will face No. 2 North Dakota State in the 2024 FCS National Championship game on Jan. 6 in Frisco, TX. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.
The first FCS National Championship Game was held in Wichita Falls, TX, in 1978, where Florida A&M defeated UMass 35-28 in front of 13,604 spectators. Despite not completing a pass, the Rattlers rushed for over 450 yards and held the Minutemen to only 241 total yards. Mike Solomon led the Rattlers with 207 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
North Dakota State leads the FCS with nine national titles, while Georgia Southern ranks No. 2 all-time with six. Youngstown State (4) and Appalachian State (3) are the only other programs to win more than two national championships.
North Dakota State (2011-15; 2017-19) and Appalachian State (2005-07) are the only programs to win three or more consecutive national titles. The Bison won nine championships in 11 seasons from 2011-21, including five consecutive national titles from 2011-15.
Below is the complete history of the FCS national title game.
Year
Champion
Score
Runner-Up
Location
Attendance
2023
South Dakota State
23-3
Montana
Frisco, TX
19,512
2022
South Dakota State
45-21
North Dakota State
Frisco, TX
18,023
2021
North Dakota State
38-10
Montana State
Frisco, TX
18,942
2020
Sam Houston
23-21
South Dakota State
Frisco, TX
7,840
2019
North Dakota State
28-20
James Madison
Frisco, TX
17,866
2018
North Dakota State
38-24
Eastern Washington
Frisco, TX
17,802
2017
North Dakota State
17-13
James Madison
Frisco, TX
19,090
2016
James Madison
28-14
Youngstown State
Frisco, TX
14,423
2015
North Dakota State
37-10
Jacksonville State
Frisco, TX
21,836
2014
North Dakota State
29-27
Illinois State
Frisco, TX
20,918
2013
North Dakota State
35-7
Towson
Frisco, TX
19,802
2012
North Dakota State
39-13
Sam Houston
Frisco, TX
21,411
2011
North Dakota State
17-6
Sam Houston
Frisco, TX
20,586
2010
Eastern Washington
20-19
Delaware
Frisco, TX
13,027
2009
Villanova
23-21
Montana
Chattanooga, TN
14,328
2008
Richmond
24-7
Montana
Chattanooga, TN
17,823
2007
Appalachian State
49-21
Delaware
Chattanooga, TN
23,010
2006
Appalachian State
28-17
UMass
Chattanooga, TN
22,808
2005
Appalachian State
21-16
UNI
Chattanooga, TN
19,219
2004
James Madison
31-21
Montana
Chattanooga, TN
15,599
2003
Delaware
40-0
Colgate
Chattanooga, TN
14,281
2002
Western Kentucky
34-14
McNeese
Chattanooga, TN
12,360
2001
Montana
13-6
Furman
Chattanooga, TN
12,698
2000
Georgia Southern
27-25
Montana
Chattanooga, TN
17,156
1999
Georgia Southern
59-24
Youngstown State
Chattanooga, TN
20,052
1998
UMass
55-43
Georgia Southern
Chattanooga, TN
17,501
1997
Youngstown State
10-9
McNeese
Chattanooga, TN
14,771
1996
Marshall
49-29
Montana
Huntington, WV
30,052
1995
Montana
22-20
Marshall
Huntington, WV
32,052
1994
Youngstown State
28-14
Boise State
Huntington, WV
27,674
1993
Youngstown State
17-5
Marshall
Huntington, WV
29,218
1992
Marshall
31-28
Youngstown State
Huntington, WV
31,304
1991
Youngstown State
25-17
Marshall
Statesboro, GA
12,667
1990
Georgia Southern
36-13
Nevada
Statesboro, GA
23,204
1989
Georgia Southern
37-34
Stephen F. Austin
Statesboro, GA
25,725
1988
Furman
17-12
Georgia Southern
Pocatello, ID
11,500
1987
Louisiana-Monroe
43-42
Marshall
Pocatello, ID
11,513
1986
Georgia Southern
48-21
Arkansas State
Tacoma, WA
4,419
1985
Georgia Southern
44-42
Furman
Tacoma, WA
5,306
1984
Montana State
19-6
Louisiana Tech
Charleston, SC
9,125
1983
Southern Illinois
43-7
Western Carolina
Charleston, SC
15,950
1982
Eastern Kentucky
17-14
Delaware
Wichita Falls, TX
11,257
1981
Idaho State
34-23
Eastern Kentucky
Wichita Falls, TX
11,002
1980
Boise State
31-29
Eastern Kentucky
Sacramento, CA
8,157
1979
Eastern Kentucky
30-7
Lehigh
Orlando, FL
5,200
1978
Florida A&M
35-28
UMass
Wichita Falls, TX
13,604
