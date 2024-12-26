Fcs Football Central

History Of The FCS National Championship Game

No. 1 Montana State will face No. 2 North Dakota State in the 2024 FCS National Championship game on Jan. 6 in Frisco, TX. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The first FCS National Championship Game was held in Wichita Falls, TX, in 1978, where Florida A&M defeated UMass 35-28 in front of 13,604 spectators. Despite not completing a pass, the Rattlers rushed for over 450 yards and held the Minutemen to only 241 total yards. Mike Solomon led the Rattlers with 207 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

North Dakota State leads the FCS with nine national titles, while Georgia Southern ranks No. 2 all-time with six. Youngstown State (4) and Appalachian State (3) are the only other programs to win more than two national championships.

North Dakota State (2011-15; 2017-19) and Appalachian State (2005-07) are the only programs to win three or more consecutive national titles. The Bison won nine championships in 11 seasons from 2011-21, including five consecutive national titles from 2011-15.

Below is the complete history of the FCS national title game.

Year

Champion

Score

Runner-Up

Location

Attendance

2023

South Dakota State

23-3

Montana

Frisco, TX

19,512

2022

South Dakota State

45-21

North Dakota State

Frisco, TX

18,023

2021

North Dakota State

38-10

Montana State

Frisco, TX

18,942

2020

Sam Houston

23-21

South Dakota State

Frisco, TX

7,840

2019

North Dakota State

28-20

James Madison

Frisco, TX

17,866

2018

North Dakota State

38-24

Eastern Washington

Frisco, TX

17,802

2017

North Dakota State

17-13

James Madison

Frisco, TX

19,090

2016

James Madison

28-14

Youngstown State

Frisco, TX

14,423

2015

North Dakota State

37-10

Jacksonville State

Frisco, TX

21,836

2014

North Dakota State

29-27

Illinois State

Frisco, TX

20,918

2013

North Dakota State

35-7

Towson

Frisco, TX

19,802

2012

North Dakota State

39-13

Sam Houston

Frisco, TX

21,411

2011

North Dakota State

17-6

Sam Houston

Frisco, TX

20,586

2010

Eastern Washington

20-19

Delaware

Frisco, TX

13,027

2009

Villanova

23-21

Montana

Chattanooga, TN

14,328

2008

Richmond

24-7

Montana

Chattanooga, TN

17,823

2007

Appalachian State

49-21

Delaware

Chattanooga, TN

23,010

2006

Appalachian State

28-17

UMass

Chattanooga, TN

22,808

2005

Appalachian State

21-16

UNI

Chattanooga, TN

19,219

2004

James Madison

31-21

Montana

Chattanooga, TN

15,599

2003

Delaware

40-0

Colgate

Chattanooga, TN

14,281

2002

Western Kentucky

34-14

McNeese

Chattanooga, TN

12,360

2001

Montana

13-6

Furman

Chattanooga, TN

12,698

2000

Georgia Southern

27-25

Montana

Chattanooga, TN

17,156

1999

Georgia Southern

59-24

Youngstown State

Chattanooga, TN

20,052

1998

UMass

55-43

Georgia Southern

Chattanooga, TN

17,501

1997

Youngstown State

10-9

McNeese

Chattanooga, TN

14,771

1996

Marshall

49-29

Montana

Huntington, WV

30,052

1995

Montana

22-20

Marshall

Huntington, WV

32,052

1994

Youngstown State

28-14

Boise State

Huntington, WV

27,674

1993

Youngstown State

17-5

Marshall

Huntington, WV

29,218

1992

Marshall

31-28

Youngstown State

Huntington, WV

31,304

1991

Youngstown State

25-17

Marshall

Statesboro, GA

12,667

1990

Georgia Southern

36-13

Nevada

Statesboro, GA

23,204

1989

Georgia Southern

37-34

Stephen F. Austin

Statesboro, GA

25,725

1988

Furman

17-12

Georgia Southern

Pocatello, ID

11,500

1987

Louisiana-Monroe

43-42

Marshall

Pocatello, ID

11,513

1986

Georgia Southern

48-21

Arkansas State

Tacoma, WA

4,419

1985

Georgia Southern

44-42

Furman

Tacoma, WA

5,306

1984

Montana State

19-6

Louisiana Tech

Charleston, SC

9,125

1983

Southern Illinois

43-7

Western Carolina

Charleston, SC

15,950

1982

Eastern Kentucky

17-14

Delaware

Wichita Falls, TX

11,257

1981

Idaho State

34-23

Eastern Kentucky

Wichita Falls, TX

11,002

1980

Boise State

31-29

Eastern Kentucky

Sacramento, CA

8,157

1979

Eastern Kentucky

30-7

Lehigh

Orlando, FL

5,200

1978

Florida A&M

35-28

UMass

Wichita Falls, TX

13,604

