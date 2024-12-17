Fcs Football Central

2025 FCS-To-FCS Football Transfer Tracker

The transfer portal has changed the landscape of college football as thousands of student-athletes have entered since the end of the season. We will try to track all the movement across the FCS this offseason as players find new homes ahead of the 2025 season.

Below are the FCS-to-FCS transfers ahead of the 2025 college football season.

Please contact Zach McKinnell if you see any missing FCS-to-FCS transfers.

2025 FCS-to-FCS Transfers

Name

Pos.

Old FCS Team

New FCS Team

Christopher Burnett

DB

North Alabama

Alcorn State

Kamden Sixkiller

QB

McNeese

Campbell

Myles Burkett

QB

UAlbany

Eastern Kentucky

Jayden Joyce

OL

Davidson

Holy Cross

Dyral McMillan

OL

Norfolk State

Howard

Nathan Hajduk

LB

Presbyterian

Long Island

Emmanuel Olagaju

DT

St. Thomas

North Dakota

Jaylan Wesley

DB

Lindenwood

Northern Arizona

Jaden Scott

WR

Charleston Southern

Presbyterian

Brody Balliew

OL

Furman

West Georgia

ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

