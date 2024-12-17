2025 FCS-To-FCS Football Transfer Tracker
The transfer portal has changed the landscape of college football as thousands of student-athletes have entered since the end of the season. We will try to track all the movement across the FCS this offseason as players find new homes ahead of the 2025 season.
Below are the FCS-to-FCS transfers ahead of the 2025 college football season.
Please contact Zach McKinnell if you see any missing FCS-to-FCS transfers.
2025 FCS-to-FCS Transfers
Name
Pos.
Old FCS Team
New FCS Team
Christopher Burnett
DB
North Alabama
Alcorn State
Kamden Sixkiller
QB
McNeese
Campbell
Myles Burkett
QB
UAlbany
Eastern Kentucky
Jayden Joyce
OL
Davidson
Holy Cross
Dyral McMillan
OL
Norfolk State
Howard
Nathan Hajduk
LB
Presbyterian
Long Island
Emmanuel Olagaju
DT
St. Thomas
North Dakota
Jaylan Wesley
DB
Lindenwood
Northern Arizona
Jaden Scott
WR
Charleston Southern
Presbyterian
Brody Balliew
OL
Furman
West Georgia
