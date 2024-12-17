Fcs Football Central

2025 FCS-To-FBS Football Transfer Tracker

Zachary McKinnell

Former Northwestern State EDGE Chancellor Owens
Former Northwestern State EDGE Chancellor Owens / Chancellor Owens (@OwensIsiah90)
In this story:

The transfer portal has changed the landscape of college football as thousands of student-athletes have entered since the end of the season. We will try to track all the movement across the FCS this offseason as players find new homes ahead of the 2025 season.

Below are the FCS-to-FBS transfers ahead of the 2025 college football season.

Please contact Zach McKinnell if you see any missing FCS-to-FBS transfers.

2025 FCS-to-FBS Transfers

Name

Pos.

FCS Team

FBS Team

Hayden Bozich

OL

Brown

UConn

Eric Weatherly

WR

Bucknell

Ball State

VJ Wilkins

WR/RS

Campbell

Boston College

Jordan Owens

TE

Central Arkansas

Oklahoma State

Jackson Proctor

QB

Dartmouth

Northern Illinois

Christian Berry

TE

Davidson

Kent State

Peyton Ellis

OL

East Texas A&M

Marshall

Brock Chappell

TE

Furman

Louisiana

Kolubah Pewee

DB

Georgetown

UConn

Christo Kelly

OL

Holy Cross

North Carolina

Hunter Zambrano

OL

Illinois State

Texas Tech

Steven Curtis

DL

Illinois State

Minnesota

Tre Bell

DB

Lindenwood

Iowa State

Ethan Stuhlsatz

LB

Lindenwood

Wyoming

Boogsie Silvera

DB

McNeese

USF

Logan Fife

QB

Montana

New Mexico State

Ja'son Prevard

DB

Morgan State

Virginia

Kevin Gallic

LS

New Hampshire

Nebraska

Jaylen Bowden

DB

North Carolina Central

Minnesota

Cole Wisniewski

DB

North Dakota State

Texas Tech

Ta'ir Brooks

WR

Northern Arizona

UTEP

Cannon Butler

DL

Northern Iowa

Iowa State

Chancellor Owens

DE

Northwestern State

Arizona

Myles Kitt-Denton

WR

Northwestern State

San Diego State

Jaden DeCosta

DB

Portland State

Wyoming

Landon Ellis

WR

Richmond

James Madison

Matthew Traynor

DB

Richmond

Wisconsin

Tristan Smith

WR

SEMO

Clemson

Trent Whalen

LB

Southern Utah

Kent State

Rushawn Lawrence

DL

Stony Brook

Minnesota

Stephon Wright

DL

Texas Southern

UConn

Lavaka Taukeiaho

OL

Weber State

Oklahoma State

Brayden Wilson

DE

Weber State

Wyoming

Tahjae Mullix

DL

Western Carolina

Oregon State

Alvin Gulley

DT

Yale

Northern Illinois

More FCS Football News

2024 FCS Football Central Freshman All-American Team
2024-25 FCS Football Head Coaching Change Tracker
2024 FCS Playoffs: Official Bracket, Schedule, Scores

Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on XFacebook, and YouTube.

Published |Modified
Zachary McKinnell
ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

Home/FCS Football Recruiting