2025 FCS-To-FBS Football Transfer Tracker
The transfer portal has changed the landscape of college football as thousands of student-athletes have entered since the end of the season. We will try to track all the movement across the FCS this offseason as players find new homes ahead of the 2025 season.
Below are the FCS-to-FBS transfers ahead of the 2025 college football season.
Please contact Zach McKinnell if you see any missing FCS-to-FBS transfers.
2025 FCS-to-FBS Transfers
Name
Pos.
FCS Team
FBS Team
Hayden Bozich
OL
Brown
UConn
Eric Weatherly
WR
Bucknell
Ball State
VJ Wilkins
WR/RS
Campbell
Boston College
Jordan Owens
TE
Central Arkansas
Oklahoma State
Jackson Proctor
QB
Dartmouth
Northern Illinois
Christian Berry
TE
Davidson
Kent State
Peyton Ellis
OL
East Texas A&M
Marshall
Brock Chappell
TE
Furman
Louisiana
Kolubah Pewee
DB
Georgetown
UConn
Christo Kelly
OL
Holy Cross
North Carolina
Hunter Zambrano
OL
Illinois State
Texas Tech
Steven Curtis
DL
Illinois State
Minnesota
Tre Bell
DB
Lindenwood
Iowa State
Ethan Stuhlsatz
LB
Lindenwood
Wyoming
Boogsie Silvera
DB
McNeese
USF
Logan Fife
QB
Montana
New Mexico State
Ja'son Prevard
DB
Morgan State
Virginia
Kevin Gallic
LS
New Hampshire
Nebraska
Jaylen Bowden
DB
North Carolina Central
Minnesota
Cole Wisniewski
DB
North Dakota State
Texas Tech
Ta'ir Brooks
WR
Northern Arizona
UTEP
Cannon Butler
DL
Northern Iowa
Iowa State
Chancellor Owens
DE
Northwestern State
Arizona
Myles Kitt-Denton
WR
Northwestern State
San Diego State
Jaden DeCosta
DB
Portland State
Wyoming
Landon Ellis
WR
Richmond
James Madison
Matthew Traynor
DB
Richmond
Wisconsin
Tristan Smith
WR
SEMO
Clemson
Trent Whalen
LB
Southern Utah
Kent State
Rushawn Lawrence
DL
Stony Brook
Minnesota
Stephon Wright
DL
Texas Southern
UConn
Lavaka Taukeiaho
OL
Weber State
Oklahoma State
Brayden Wilson
DE
Weber State
Wyoming
Tahjae Mullix
DL
Western Carolina
Oregon State
Alvin Gulley
DT
Yale
Northern Illinois
