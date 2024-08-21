Former FCS All-American Leaves Practice In Ambulance After Injury
Cleveland Browns running back Pierre Strong Jr. left practice in an ambulance after suffering an injury during individual drills. The extent of his injury is unknown at this time, according to multiple reports.
Strong was competing for playing time in a loaded running back room in Cleveland. He saw action 17 games last season, recording 291 rushing yards and one touchdown on 63 carries. He started his career with the New England Patriots, seeing limited action as a rookie.
The New England Patriots selected Strong with the 127th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. In his lone season, Strong posted 100 rushing yards on 10 carries and one rushing touchdown.
Strong was a three-time FCS All-American at South Dakota State from 2017-21. He exploded onto the scene with a Freshman All-American season in 2018, rushing for 1,116 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Jackrabbits.
Over his collegiate career, Strong recorded 4,527 rushing yards, 40 rushing touchdowns, 62 receptions, 581 receiving yards, and three receiving touchdowns. He ranked third in program history in career rushing yards and was only the fourth player in school history to top 1,000 rushing yards in three different seasons.
More details about the extent of Strong's injuries are expected to be released later today.
More FCS Football News
2024 Southland Conference Football Preview
2024 SoCon Football Preview
2024 Missouri Valley Conference Preview
2024 MEAC Football Preview
2024 CAA Football Preview
Follow all of FCS Football Central's coverage throughout the season on X, Facebook, and YouTube.