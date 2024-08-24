Former FCS All-American Ryan Miller Catches First NFL Touchdown For Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Miami Dolphins, 24-14, in Tampa Bay's final preseason game of the season on Friday night.
In the second quarter, quarterback Kyle Trask connected with wide receiver Ryan Miller for a 10-yard touchdown pass. It was Miller's first touchdown reception in the NFL after only playing 15 snaps as a rookie last season.
In Tampa Bay's three preseason games, Miller has caught five passes for 56 receiving yards, and one touchdown.
Miller switched positions ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, moving from tight end to wide receiver. He was signed by Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent but was signed to the practice squad after final cuts. He saw action in one game as a rookie against the Carolina Panthers in Week 13.
Miller spent five seasons at Furman, finishing his career as one of the best players in program history. He became the first three-time All-American in program history, earning All-American honors in three consecutive seasons. He was also a three-time All-Conference selection was named to the Walter Payton Award watch list in 2022.
Over his five seasons, Miller recorded 151 receptions for 2,146 receiving yards and 28 receiving touchdowns. He is the career record holder for receiving touchdowns and set the single-season record (12) during his senior season.
