Top 10 FCS Prospects For The 2025 NFL Draft (March Update)
As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, several FCS prospects have significantly improved their draft stock through postseason all-star games and the NFL Combine. These players have showcased their abilities against top competition and solidified themselves as legitimate NFL prospects.
Here’s a look at the top 10 FCS prospects for the upcoming draft. An updated Top 10 will be released following the conclusion of Pro Days.
10. Jackson Slater (Sacramento State, OL)
Jackson Slater had a solid spring, performing well at the Senior Bowl and posting respectable testing numbers at the 2025 NFL Combine. His versatility along the interior offensive line makes him a valuable asset, as teams can use him at multiple spots.
While he is projected as a late Day 3 pick or a high-priority free agent, Slater has the skill set to earn a spot on an NFL roster.
9. Keondre Jackson (Illinois State, S)
Keondre Jackson was a late addition to the Senior Bowl, but his film had already made a strong case for his draft stock. Similar to Robert McDaniel, he is a big, physical, and versatile defensive back prospect.
Although he was snubbed from the NFL Combine, Jackson should test well at his pro day, which could further boost his stock. He projects as a late-round pick or a priority free-agent signee with a good chance of making a roster.
8. Efton Chism III (Eastern Washington, WR)
Efton Chism III was a late riser within the draft community, but he made the most of his opportunity at the Shrine Bowl. He proved to be one of the most difficult receivers to cover and showcased his ability as a return specialist.
While his linear speed may be a question mark, Chism’s route-running ability and knack for getting open make him an intriguing late Day 3 pick or a high-priority free agent.
7. Elijah Williams (Morgan State, DL)
Elijah Williams put together one of the most dominant performances in HBCU Combine and HBCU Legacy Bowl history. He exceeded scouts’ expectations in terms of height and weight, tested well for his position, and then dominated Legacy Bowl practices.
While he is on the fringe of being drafted late, Williams has done everything right in his pre-draft process, positioning himself as a strong candidate for either a late-round selection or a priority free-agent signing.
6. Marcus Yarns (Delaware, RB)
Marcus Yarns showcased his dual-threat ability as a runner and receiver during Senior Bowl week. His performance at the 2025 NFL Combine was solid, reinforcing his standing as a versatile back.
While this year’s running back class is deep, Yarns’ combination of film and testing numbers has him graded as a draftable player. His ability to contribute as a receiving back could be a valuable asset for teams on Day 3.
5. Marcus Wehr (Montana State, OL)
Marcus Wehr had an excellent showing at the Shrine Bowl, demonstrating his ability to play both center and guard. He more than held his own against the Power Four competition throughout the week, proving he belongs at the next level.
Although he was a snub for the NFL Combine, Wehr’s film, strong performance at the Shrine Bowl, and physical measurements have him ranked as one of the top FCS interior linemen in this draft.
4. Robert McDaniel (Jackson State, S)
Robert McDaniel made the most of his opportunities this spring, dominating the HBCU Legacy Bowl and putting together the best overall performance at the HBCU Combine.
Despite being snubbed from other all-star games and the NFL Combine, McDaniel’s film highlights his versatility and physicality, making him one of the most intriguing defensive backs in the 2025 class. His ability to play multiple positions in the secondary will make him an asset for teams seeking depth and special teams contributions.
3. David Walker (Central Arkansas, EDGE)
David Walker has been one of the most impressive FCS defenders this spring. He turned in strong performances at both the Senior Bowl and the 2025 NFL Combine, where his power and explosiveness were on full display.
Walker’s relentless motor and ability to generate pressure off the edge make him an intriguing Day 3 selection for a team looking to bolster its pass rush.
2. Charles Grant (William & Mary, OL)
Charles Grant did not participate in any postseason all-star games and was unable to perform at the 2025 NFL Combine due to an injury he was rehabbing.
However, he silenced many critics about his size when he measured in at 6’5", 311 lbs. Previously, concerns existed about his weight, but his official measurements combined with his film have solidified him as one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the draft.
1. Grey Zabel (North Dakota State, OL)
Grey Zabel had a standout spring, headlined by an outstanding Senior Bowl performance and a strong showing at the 2025 NFL Combine.
Originally an offensive tackle, he will be transitioning to the interior offensive line at the next level, where he has received a lot of pre-draft hype as a potential Day 1 starter. His combination of size, technique, and movement skills has placed him among the top interior offensive linemen in the class.
