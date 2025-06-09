Former South Carolina QB Transfers To Yale, Sets FCS National Championship Expectations
Former South Carolina quarterback Dante Reno announced his commitment to Yale on Monday.
It'll be a family reunion for the redshirt freshman, who will join his father, Tony Reno, who is the head coach of the Bulldogs. Reno has served as the head coach at Yale since 2012, compiling an overall record of 74-46 over his 12 seasons. He's led the Bulldogs to two Ivy League titles in the past three seasons.
Dante redshirted as a true freshman at South Carolina, only seeing action against Akron in Week 4. He did not record any statistics and will have four years of eligibility remaining.
He signed with the Gamecocks as a three-star prospect out of Cheshire Academy in Massachusetts. Reno was the No. 562 overall prospect and No. 34 quarterback in the class of 2024. He was the No. 5 player and No. 2 quarterback in Massachusetts, according to the On3 industry rankings.
As a senior, Reno completed 159-of-248 passes (64.1%) for 2,358 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns and seven interceptions. He added another 232 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.
Reno was selected as an Under Armour All-American and was an Elite 11 finalist. He is expected to compete for the starting quarterback spot at Yale. The Bulldogs lost returning starter Grant Jordan to the transfer portal this offseason, who signed with UMass in January.
Reno discussed his decision with ESPN's Pete Thamel and didn't hesitate to set high expectations for the Bulldogs.
"Now with the FCS Playoffs, I think it's a little different," Reno said in an interview with ESPN's Pete Thamel. "It opened my eyes with the playoffs. We can go compete for a national championship. That's my expectation."
