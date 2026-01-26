2026 NFL Draft Scouting Report: North Dakota State WR Bryce Lance

North Dakota State wide receiver Bryce Lance capped his college career with an All-American season for the Bison. He became the first NDSU wide receiver with multiple 1,000-yard seasons. He also set the NDSU and MVFC single-season record with 17 receiving touchdowns in 2024.

Lance is currently the No. 1 FCS prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft, according to FCS Football Central. He would be the first NDSU wide receiver to be drafted since Christian Watson in 2022.

Career Statistics: 57 games played, 127 receptions for 2,157 receiving yards, 25 receiving TDs, 121 rushing yards, and two rushing TDs

Accolades: Panini Senior Bowl Watch List (2026), AP First-Team FCS All-American (2025), First-Team All-MVFC (2024, 2025), Walter Payton Award Finalist (2025), First-Team FCS Football Central All-American (2025)

Scouting Report:

Bryce Lance is a prototypically built X-receiver with good size and top-end speed. He has a long, athletic frame with developmental upside due to his natural athleticism and fluidity.

He shows very good explosion off the line to condense cushion, and his second gear helps him maintain separation out of his breaks. He does a good job of sinking into his hips to decelerate, redirect, and work smoothly across the middle of the field, while his build-up speed stretches zones.

He runs a developed route tree with good change of direction and timing, creating separation by efficiently snapping off the top of his routes. He shows good downfield tracking ability and can stack defenders with ease when given a free release.

Lance uses his length, leaping ability, and strong hands to dominate the catch point and expand his catch radius. He does a good job of working back to the ball and has significant run-after-catch ability with twitchy movements and linear burst.

He needs to refine his release package to counter physical press coverage. Physical press coverage disrupts his ability to get into his route. His release package has primarily been composed of outrunning defenders. Lance is a versatile X-receiver who can be productive in a multitude of offensive schemes. He projects as an High-end NFL Rotational Prospect with upside.

Projection:

Lance projects as a high-end NFL rotational prospect that will fit best in a spread, Air Coryell, or West Coast offensive scheme. His linear speed, strong hands, developed route tree, and the ability to make catches outside of his frame routinely make him the perfect candidate for an X-receiver with upside.

Strengths:

Appealing physical traits

Very good explosiveness

Route running ability

Ball skills

Run after catch ability

Weaknesses:

Unrefined release package

Play strength

Physicality against press coverage

Best Fit: Vertical-layered West Coast offense or Play-Action heavy spread

Stylistic Player Comp: Marquez Valdes-Scantling

