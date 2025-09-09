High School

Kenosha Bradford First-Year Head Coach Steve Morris Transforming Program Into Powerhouse

Former Wisconsin High School Player of the Year and three-time NCAA DIII national champion has Red Devils off to best start since history-making 2011 state championship season

Jeff Hagenau

Kenosha Bradford first-year head coach Steve Morris has guided the program to its best start since 2011.
Kenosha Bradford first-year head coach Steve Morris has guided the program to its best start since 2011.

There is something special happening with the Kenosha Bradford High School football program this season.

Steve Morris' Energy and the Return of a Strong Core Boosts Kenosha

With the hiring of energetic, new head coach Steve Morris on Dec. 11, 2024, the return of a strong, talented core of hungry veteran players, and loyal fan base, the program continues to transform into a powerhouse.

Bradford Is Off to Its Best Start Since 2011

It's been a stunning, exciting resurgence as Bradford has won the first three games of 2025, marking the program's best start since completing a history-making undefeated WIAA Division 1 championship run in 2011.

The Red Devils have combined to outscore their first three opponents by a 95-38 margin, including victories over Wilmot (41-14), No. 6-ranked Appleton North (27-17), and intra-city Southeast Conference rival Kenosha Tremper (27-7).

Strong starts have been key to the team's success in the early season, maintaining a 55-21 scoring advantage in the momentum-building first half.

Wisconsin high school football: Kenosha Bradford has embraced a new, winning philosophy this season.
The Kenosha Bradford High School football team has embraced a new, winning philosophy this season.

Morris' leadership has been the ideal fit for Bradford, bringing a championship mentality back to the gridiron. He replaced former coach Gaz Osmani, who stepped down after four seasons with a 13-26 overall record.

Morris Was Once a Star QB for Racine Horlick

Morris, 34, was named the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Offensive Player of the Year in 2008 as a star quarterback for Southeast Conference champion Racine Horlick (passing for 2,681 yards, rushing for 1,149 yards and combining for 49 touchdowns). He went on to become a three-time NCAA Division III national champion as a standout wide receiver for the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater football team.

Bringing 10 years of coaching experience to the mix (including valuable stints with Racine Horlick, Racine St. Catherine's and UW-Whitewater), he has developed an intriguing style centered on assignment-sound football.

Wisconsin high school football: Kenosha Bradford's Steve Morris celebrates his first victory as head coach on Aug. 23, 2025
Kenosha Bradford's Steve Morris celebrates his first victory as head coach on Aug. 22, 2025

That positive, disciplined approach (emphasizing physical and mental preparation) has been critical to the program's impressive turnaround.

The high-powered Bradford offense is led by senior quarterback Dean Ismaili, who has completed 38 of 59 passes for 564 yards and nine touchdowns this season.

The 6-foot, 160-pound Ismaili completed 20 of 26 passes for 297 yards and four touchdowns versus Wilmot in the memorable season opener Aug. 22.

Wisconsin high school football: Kenosha Bradford quarterback Dean Ismaili has passed for 564 yards and nine TDs this season.
Senior quarterback Dean Ismaili has led the high-powered Kenosha Bradford offense this season

Junior Larenzz Pratt is the team's leading receiver with 12 catches for 244 yards and two touchdowns for the Red Devils, averaging 20.3 yards per catch.

The fleet-footed 6-foot-1, 170-pound Pratt finished with five catches for a season-high 136 yards and an 83-yard touchdown in the victory over state-ranked Appleton North on Aug. 28.

Wisconsin high school football news: Kenosha Bradford wide receiver Larenzz Pratt has 12 catches for 244 yards and two TDs.
Larenzz Pratt, a junior, is the top receiver for the Red Devils.

Stout defense and aggressive special teams play have also been significant contributors to the statement-making start for the Red Devils, who have registered seven scoreless quarters this season.

Bradford, No. 22 in the latest High School on SI Wisconsin Top 25 state rankings, is scheduled to host Kenosha Indian Trail in a Southeast Conference game Friday at 6 p.m.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com

Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.

