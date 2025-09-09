Kenosha Bradford First-Year Head Coach Steve Morris Transforming Program Into Powerhouse
There is something special happening with the Kenosha Bradford High School football program this season.
Steve Morris' Energy and the Return of a Strong Core Boosts Kenosha
With the hiring of energetic, new head coach Steve Morris on Dec. 11, 2024, the return of a strong, talented core of hungry veteran players, and loyal fan base, the program continues to transform into a powerhouse.
Bradford Is Off to Its Best Start Since 2011
It's been a stunning, exciting resurgence as Bradford has won the first three games of 2025, marking the program's best start since completing a history-making undefeated WIAA Division 1 championship run in 2011.
The Red Devils have combined to outscore their first three opponents by a 95-38 margin, including victories over Wilmot (41-14), No. 6-ranked Appleton North (27-17), and intra-city Southeast Conference rival Kenosha Tremper (27-7).
Strong starts have been key to the team's success in the early season, maintaining a 55-21 scoring advantage in the momentum-building first half.
Morris' leadership has been the ideal fit for Bradford, bringing a championship mentality back to the gridiron. He replaced former coach Gaz Osmani, who stepped down after four seasons with a 13-26 overall record.
Morris Was Once a Star QB for Racine Horlick
Morris, 34, was named the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Offensive Player of the Year in 2008 as a star quarterback for Southeast Conference champion Racine Horlick (passing for 2,681 yards, rushing for 1,149 yards and combining for 49 touchdowns). He went on to become a three-time NCAA Division III national champion as a standout wide receiver for the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater football team.
Bringing 10 years of coaching experience to the mix (including valuable stints with Racine Horlick, Racine St. Catherine's and UW-Whitewater), he has developed an intriguing style centered on assignment-sound football.
That positive, disciplined approach (emphasizing physical and mental preparation) has been critical to the program's impressive turnaround.
The high-powered Bradford offense is led by senior quarterback Dean Ismaili, who has completed 38 of 59 passes for 564 yards and nine touchdowns this season.
The 6-foot, 160-pound Ismaili completed 20 of 26 passes for 297 yards and four touchdowns versus Wilmot in the memorable season opener Aug. 22.
Junior Larenzz Pratt is the team's leading receiver with 12 catches for 244 yards and two touchdowns for the Red Devils, averaging 20.3 yards per catch.
The fleet-footed 6-foot-1, 170-pound Pratt finished with five catches for a season-high 136 yards and an 83-yard touchdown in the victory over state-ranked Appleton North on Aug. 28.
Stout defense and aggressive special teams play have also been significant contributors to the statement-making start for the Red Devils, who have registered seven scoreless quarters this season.
Bradford, No. 22 in the latest High School on SI Wisconsin Top 25 state rankings, is scheduled to host Kenosha Indian Trail in a Southeast Conference game Friday at 6 p.m.
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com