Updated 2024-25 FCS National Championship Odds (Nov. 30)

Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The 2024 FCS Playoffs begin this weekend with eight first-round games. The winner of each matchup will advance to the second round, where they will face one of the top eight seeds.

Montana State enters the postseason with the best odds to win the national title after an undefeated season, earning the Bobcats the No. 1 overall seed. South Dakota State has the second-best odds to win it all as the Jackrabbits look to win their third consecutive national championship.

Below are the updated FCS National Championship odds from DraftKings at the start of the FCS Playoffs.

FCS National Championship Odds (Nov. 30)

Montana State (+190)

South Dakota State (+210)

North Dakota State (+230)

South Dakota (+800)

UC Davis (+6000)

Incarnate Word (+9000)

Idaho (+10000)

Mercer (+12000)

Montana (+20000)

Tarleton State (+25000)

UT Martin (+25000)

Richmond (+25000)

Northern Arizona (+25000)

Abilene Christian (+30000)

Illinois State (+50000)

Eastern Kentucky (+100000)

Rhode Island (+100000)

Drake (+100000)

Villanova (+100000)

SEMO (+100000)

New Hampshire (+100000)

Lehigh (+100000)

Tennessee State (+1000000)

Central Connecticut State (+100000)

FCS Playoff Schedule:

First Round: Nov. 30
Second Round: Dec. 7
Quarterfinals: Dec. 13-14
Semifinals: Dec. 21
FCS National Championship: Jan. 6, 2025 (7 p.m. ET, ABC)

2024 FCS Playoff Bracket

