Week 6 FCS Football Preview & Predictions
We preview and make our official predictions for the top FCS games on the Week 6 slate right here. You can find more information on the biggest storylines and games each week on our preview show.
2024 Prediction Record: 66-18
2022-23 Record: 207-75
No. 7 North Dakota at No. 2 North Dakota State
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. CT (ESPN+)
North Dakota dominated the Bison last season, scoring 49 points in a blowout win in the Alerus Center. It was the most points allowed by North Dakota State since its transition to Division I in 2004. This year's matchup should be another offensive explosion as these teams led the MVFC in scoring offense.
Quarterback Cam Miller is playing his best football right now, completing 78.3% of his passes for 1,143 passing yards, nine passing touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He also makes plays on the ground, rushing for 190 yards and five touchdowns. The Hawks have been average defensively, allowing over 360 yards per game, but have excelled in forcing turnovers. North Dakota leads the MVFC with five interceptions, all coming in the past three games and forced fumbles (7).
The Hawks will establish the run early, led by Isaiah Smith with 345 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Sawyer Seidl and Gaven Ziebarth will also see action at running back, combining for over 500 yards and six touchdowns. North Dakota State's defense allowed over 200 yards in back-to-back games before holding Illinois State to only eight rushing yards last weekend. Will the Bison defense be able to continue to stop the run? That's the most important question in this game.
There were question marks surrounding North Dakota's quarterback play entering the season. Simon Romfo had a slow start but has thrown for 722 yards and seven touchdowns over the past three games. The Bison defense will try to generate pressure on Romfo, forcing him into mistakes, which has been an issue with five interceptions this season. His connection with Bo Belquist has been deadly as Belquist leads the Hawks with 478 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
Expect plenty of points to be scored in the Fargodome this weekend, but Cam Miller will be the x-factor for the Bison. The Hawks will find success on the ground, but it won't be enough as North Dakota State's defense makes a few key stops late.
Prediction: North Dakota State (45-31)
No. 5 Central Arkansas at No. 16 Abilene Christian
Kickoff: 3 p.m. CT (ESPN+)
Central Arkansas is looking for its second consecutive ranked win after dominating Lamar in Week 5. After entering this season as a dark horse, Abilene Christian has emerged as a contender for the FCS Playoffs. The Wildcats have only lost two games by four combined points, including a one-point overtime loss to Texas Tech in Week 1.
Everything starts with the Bears' potent rushing attack, led by All-American ShunDerrick Powell. Powell ranks No. 2 nationally with 162.0 yards per game and 10 rushing touchdowns. The Bears also utilize Darius Hale, who has rushed for 390 yards and nine touchdowns, which ranks No. 3 nationally. The Wildcats have struggled to stop the run, allowing over 170 yards per game this season. Linebacker Will Shaffer is a player to watch, leading the Wildcats with 45 total tackles and two tackles for loss.
Abilene Christian has succeeded on the ground, but the passing attack is vital to this offense. The Wildcats rank No. 2 nationally with 321.2 passing yards per game, led by Maverick McIvor's 1,606 passing yards and 11 touchdowns. Nehemiah Martinez is the No. 1 target with 409 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Central Arkansas leads the UAC in scoring and total defense, holding opponents to 313.8 yards per game.
The Wildcats' most significant question mark will be pass protection, as they have allowed four sacks in the past two games. The Bears led the UAC with 20 sacks this season, led by David Walker, who has posted 10.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.
This is an important road test for Central Arkansas, which has shown all the qualities of a national title contender. Abilene Christian has the offensive firepower to give the Bears problems early, but the rushing attack will be too much for the Wildcats' defense. Expect another massive game from the dynamic duo of ShunDerrick Powell and Darius Hale.
Prediction: Central Arkansas (31-20)
No. 25 Northern Arizona at No. 10 Idaho
Kickoff: 4 p.m. CT (ESPN+)
Idaho suffered a setback last weekend in a loss to UC Davis, while Northern Arizona made a statement with an upset over Sacramento State. Both teams are being forced to navigate through difficult schedules. The Lumberjacks are facing their third consecutive ranked opponent, while Idaho has already faced three ranked FCS opponents and two FBS games to start the season.
The uncertainty at quarterback has made the rushing attack extremely important for the Vandals. Eli Cummings and Nate Thomas have combined for over 500 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Northern Arizona held Sacramento State to 51 rushing yards last weekend, making the Hornets one-dimensional offensively. The Lumberjacks also rank top 15 nationally with 33 tackles for loss, a key aspect to watch this weekend.
The Vandals have been dominant against the run, but the Lumberjacks will present a much more significant challenge through the air. Ty Pennington has completed 65.1% of his passes for 843 passing yards and six touchdowns. He has not turned the ball over this season and can also be a threat with his legs, recording three rushing touchdowns. Tight end Bryzai White leads the Lumberjacks with 201 receiving yards, while wide receiver Ta'ir Brooks is another offensive weapon to watch in this game.
Idaho head coach Jason Eck believes that Jack Wagner will be available for this matchup, but could we still see Nick Josifek lead the offense? This question looms large over this game as the Vandals aim to avoid back-to-back losses. Josifek has completed 45.5% of his passes for 113 yards and one touchdown in limited action.
I expect the Vandals to lean on the rushing attack and limit possessions for a talented Northern Arizona offense. Returning to the Kibbie Dome will inject this Idaho team with much-needed energy as the Vandals escape with a last-minute score.
Prediction: Idaho (23-20)
No. 18 Illinois State at No. 19 Southern Illinois
Kickoff: 6 p.m. CT (ESPN+)
After blowout losses in conference openers, this game may be a must-win for both programs. Injuries have altered the trajectory of each team, which will still be without multiple key starters this weekend. This will be the 85th matchup between these in-state rivals, dating back to 1929.
Illinois State has found success on the ground but was held to a season-low eight rushing yards last weekend. Running back Wenkers Wright leads the Redbirds with 469 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Southern Illinois has been solid against the run but had its worst performance last week, allowing over 300 yards to South Dakota. Can either of these units bounce back this weekend?
Southern Illinois has allowed over 460 yards per game, including over 310 passing yards per game, both of which rank last in the MVFC. Linebacker Ben Bogle is the lone bright spot, leading the Salukis with 42 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks. The Salukis will be tasked with stopping two elite wide receivers. Xavier Loyd and Daniel Sobkowicz have combined for over 500 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
Both defenses have allowed over 6.0 yards per play, which could signal a high-scoring game this weekend in Carbondale. Despite the injuries for both teams, the loss of DJ Williams and the lack of a rushing attack will be too much for the Salukis to overcome. Illinois State will find enough success on the ground to escape with a massive road victory.
Prediction: Illinois State (37-30)
Chattanooga at No. 23 ETSU
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. CT (ESPN+)
Head coach Tre Lamb has helped turn ETSU into a SoCon contender in his first season, leading the Buccaneers into the Top 25. Conversely, Chattanooga faces a must-win scenario after an early conference loss to Mercer in Week 3.
The Buccaneers lead the SoCon with 254.2 rushing yards per game and will test a Chattanooga front seven that has allowed almost 200 yards per game. Bryson Irby has been impressive this season, leading ETSU with 480 rushing yards and five touchdowns. The Mocs have allowed over 150 rushing yards in each game this season.
Chattanooga's offense relies on an explosive downfield passing attack led by wide receivers Sam Phillips and Javin Whatley. The duo has combined for over 600 receiving yards and five touchdowns as Phillips ranks No. 3 nationally with 480 yards. Quarterback Chase Artopoeus struggled early this season but passed for a season-high 396 yards and four touchdowns against Portland State.
Another key factor will be quarterback Jaylen King's performance, which has been inconsistent over the first five games. King has completed 52.5% of his passes for 806 yards, five passing touchdowns and four interceptions. The Mocs have forced three interceptions over the past two weeks, which could be a determining factor if King fails to protect the football.
ETSU has all the pieces to win the SoCon this season, but a desperate Chattanooga team that needs a win will be dangerous. I question King's ability to be efficient enough through the air against an experienced Chattanooga secondary. Chase Artopeous will make a game-winning play late to help the Mocs enter the SoCon race with a huge ranked upset.
Prediction: Chattanooga (31-28)
No. 6 Villanova at Stony Brook
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. CT (FloSports)
Stony Brook has been one of the season's biggest surprises, winning four consecutive games after a winless season in 2023. The Seawolves will be tested this weekend as the preseason CAA favorites will travel to New York. Villanova has not been as dominant as many experts predicted, but the Wildcats find ways to win and are undefeated against FCS competition.
The Seawolves have surpassed 200 rushing yards in three of the last four games, which will be the key this weekend. Roland Dempster is emerging as a star, leading the team with 585 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. The Wildcats are allowing 128 rushing yards per game against FCS opponents but have done an excellent job eliminating explosive plays. Linebackers Brendan Bell and Shane Hartzell have combined for 81 total tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, and one sack.
Villanova's offense ranks among the nation's most efficient, but it has failed to produce the explosive plays that defined last season's unit. Quarterback Connor Watkins is only completing 51.2% of his passes for 687 yards but has thrown five touchdowns and zero interceptions.
The Wildcats' rushing attack has led them to victory, led by Isaiah Ragland, who has 330 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Stony Brook's defense has allowed over 130 yards per game on the ground. The Seawolves may allow plenty of yardage, but the front seven has excelled in generating negative plays. This defense has forced over 25 tackles for loss, including nine last week against Morgan State.
It has been a spectacular turnaround for Stony Brook, but the experienced Villanova defense will be the difference this weekend. The Wildcats will take advantage of Stony Brook's youth at quarterback while the Villanova offense finds plenty of success on the ground to win a key conference game on the road.
Prediction: Villanova (27-14)
Other Week 6 FCS Predictions:
No. 1 South Dakota State 38, Northern Iowa 10
No. 8 Montana 35, Weber State 24
No. 12 William & Mary 27, Towson 20
No. 13 SEMO 45, Eastern Illinois 21
No. 14 Tarleton State 24, Southern Utah 21
No. 15 Incarnate Word 45, Prairie View A&M 17
No. 22 McNeese 38, Houston Christian 28
Florida A&M 27, Alabama State 10
Western Carolina 34, Wofford 23
North Carolina Central 34, Campbell 14
Rhode Island 24, Hampton 20
UT Martin 35, Gardner-Webb 17
