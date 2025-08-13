Tennessee Tech Set To Join SoCon Following 2025 Season
The wheels of realignment never seem to stop moving in today's age of college football.
In the latest FCS realignment news, Tennessee Tech will make the move to the Southern Conference in 2026. The move was first reported by Sam Herder of HERO Sports and later confirmed by FCS Football Central on SI.
"Tennessee Tech's addition reaffirms that 'It's All Here' in the Southern Conference - premier FCS athletics experience in the South," SoCon Commissioner Dr. Michael Cross said. "Tech strengthens our geographic footprint, reinforces our Southern identity, and enters at a time of tremendous regional growth.
"This move builds rivalries, solves scheduling challenges, maximizes budgets, and enhances the student-athlete experience with competitive play and reasonable travel. Tech's leadership shares the SoCon's collaborative, forward-thinking vision, and their ongoing facility investments show a commitment to thriving in a changing athletics landscape. With Tennessee Tech, the SoCon delivers on its promise: championship-level FCS competition, academic excellence, and an unmatched student-athlete experience."
The Golden Eagles depart the OVC-Big South Football Association and OVC in all other sports. It's the first change in full membership for the SoCon since adding Mercer, ETSU, and VMI in 2014.
Tennessee Tech will become the 10th football member of the SoCon, joining Chattanooga, Mercer, Furman, ETSU, The Citadel, Samford, Western Carolina, VMI, and Wofford. The conference also features North Carolina Greensboro, which doesn't sponsor Division I football.
"Geographically, the states with SoCon teams fit the footprint of our students and alumni, so our move makes sense in those terms," Tennessee Tech President Dr. Phil Oldham said. "Beyond that, our students and fans will have a chance to be a part of new rivalries and new traditions that can create lifetime memories.
"College athletics is experiencing unprecedented change, and Tennessee Tech is committed to navigating those changes by putting our student-athletes and coaches in the best position to win and become successful leaders. Being accepted by the SoCon shows they recognized this commitment and the history of excellence at Tennessee Tech. We are honored to join the Southern Conference and compete for championships."
It's a major loss for the OVC-Big South Football Association, which now drops to eight members with only two programs representing the Big South. Eastern Illinois, Lindenwood, SEMO, Tennessee State, UT Martin, and Western Illinois are the OVC representatives, while only Charleston Southern and Gardner-Webb remain for the Big South.
Tennessee Tech finished 7-5 (6-2 Big South-OVC) in the first season under head coach Bobby Wilder. The Golden Eagles won a share of the conference title, their first conference championship in football since 2011. The expectations are high for Wilder's second season at the helm after Tennessee Tech was ranked No. 21 in the Preseason Stats Perform FCS Top 25.
