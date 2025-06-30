2025 Incarnate Word Football Preview
2024 Record: 11-3 (7-0 Southland)
Head Coach: Clint Killough (3rd season, 20-5)
Returning All-Conference Players: Traveon Newsome (OL), Declan Williams (LB), Jalen Walthall (WR), Logan Compton (TE)
Notable Incoming Transfers: Jaylon Spears (Nicholls, RB), David Powers (Wofford, LB), Cameron Foster (Southern, OL), Tyler Morton (Nicholls, DB), Braden Hay (Houston Christian, LB), Harlan Dixon (Southeastern Louisiana, RB), Michael Pleas (UT Martin, EDGE), Chedon James (Fresno State, WR), Pig Cage (Louisiana Tech, DB), Tyrece Fairly-Diyem (Cal Poly, WR), Zach Mitchell (Southern Utah, WR), Reece Sylvester (Washington State, DB), Mike Stoker (TCU, OL), Tomsen Vickery (Air Force, DL)
Will the unbelievable run of quarterbacks at Incarnate Word continue next season? It appears to be Richard Torres' job to lose after Richie Munoz transferred to Tennessee Tech in the spring window. He made waves in 2023, replacing an injured Zach Calzada, throwing for 544 yards and six touchdowns with zero interceptions. Torres has the potential to be one of the best quarterbacks in the nation, but with only 77 career passing attempts, there's a lot more to prove as the full-time starter.
The Cardinals also added Purdue transfer EJ Colson and Wyoming transfer Deyon Batiste in the spring portal window. They could push for the starting job, but will surely need to make up ground on Torres, who has spent multiple seasons in Killough's offensive system.
Whoever emerges as the starting quarterback will be surrounded by one of the most talented wide receiver rooms in the nation. It all starts with All-American Jalen Walthall, who led the Cardinals with 1,290 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. He was named the Southland Offensive Player of the Year after posting 100 or more yards in six games. Senior Josh Lorick also returns after a solid season, where he recorded over 500 receiving yards. Tight end Logan Compton was a first-team All-Southland selection last season after totaling 219 yards and four touchdowns.
The Cardinals made waves in the transfer portal, signing former FCS All-American Chedon James. Before spending a season at Fresno State, James was a standout at Idaho State, where he posted 1,045 yards and eight touchdowns, while also leading the nation with 102 receptions. Zach Mitchell transfers in from Southern Utah, where he earned Freshman All-American honors in 2023. Cal Poly transfer Tyrece Fairly-Diyem was another spring addition. He led the Mustangs with four receiving touchdowns in 2023, posting over 400 yards on only 18 receptions.
Despite losing All-Conference running back Dekalon Taylor to Colorado, the Cardinals should have one of the top running back rooms in the Southland. The Cardinals signed former Nicholls running back Jaylon Spears, who was named the Southland Offensive Player of the Year in 2023. He missed most of last season with an injury, but established himself as one of the most versatile weapons in the country as a sophomore. He finished the 2023 season with over 700 rushing yards, 260 receiving yards, 301 kick return yards, and nine total touchdowns.
The Cardinals also added Harlan Dixon from Southeastern Louisiana, who earned second-team All-Southland honors in 2023. He's rushed for over 800 yards and seven touchdowns the past two years, adding another 400 yards receiving. Junior Lontrell Turner also returns after finishing second on the team with 500 rushing yards.
Two starters are back on the offensive line, including first-team All-Southland guard Traveon Newsome. Guard Caleb Flores also returns after playing over 600 snaps in 2024. The Cardinals added some notable names through the transfer portal, including multiple players with starting experience at the FCS level. New Mexico transfer Jawaun Singletary started 11 games at Grambling State in 2023, playing over 700 snaps with zero sacks allowed. Cameron Foster started 13 games at Southern last season, while Danny Valenzuela saw action in six games at Northern Arizona last season.
Defensive experience shouldn't be an issue at Incarnate Word, as 14 players who played over 150 snaps return from last season's unit. The front seven will be led by first-team All-Conference selection Declan Williams at EDGE, who posted 62 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks last season. Defensive lineman John Mathis also returns after ranking second on the team with six sacks, while also adding 6.5 tackles for loss and 38 tackles. Redshirt senior Talib Salahuddin returns after serving as a key rotational piece last season, playing over 240 snaps.
UT Martin transfer Michael Pleas Jr. is expected to push for significant playing time. He recorded 52 tackles, six tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks last season for the Skyhawks. An intriguing addition was EDGE Jeremiah Young from Independence at the JUCO level. In only nine games, Young led the Pirates with 14.5 tackles for loss and posted six sacks with 46 tackles. Houston Christian transfer Joe Cadette will also join the rotation after starting 19 games over the past two seasons.
On the interior, Terrell Elliott and Myron Warren both saw significant action with over 300 snaps played. The duo combined for 40 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks last year. Redshirt junior Lloyd Johnson and senior Josh Gonzalez were key depth pieces, playing over 150 snaps each.
In the secondary, the Cardinals return six players who logged over 160 snaps last year. The unit will be led by cornerback A.J. Tisdell, who had a breakout redshirt freshman season with 55 tackles, one interception, and nine pass breakups. Kendrick Stone is a versatile returner who saw significant time at safety and cornerback, playing almost 600 snaps in various roles. Starting cornerback James Tuayemie was limited to six games, but still posted 27 tackles and three pass breakups. Junior D'Arius Carmouche returns after playing 263 snaps and could see an increased role in 2025.
The Cardinals were once again active in the transfer portal, adding Nicholls defensive back Tyler Morton. He earned FCS All-American honors in 2023 after recording 63 tackles, four tackles for loss, four interceptions, and 11 pass breakups. Another interesting addition was Louisiana Tech transfer Pig Cage, who spent time at multiple universities over the past four years. He started his career as a Freshman All-American at Nicholls State and returns to the FCS level for his final season.
Former Southern Illinois transfer Dune Smith returns to lead the linebacker room. He had a stellar 2024 season with 80 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, and one interception. Smith is the only returning linebacker who played over 150 snaps last season, meaning the Cardinals leaned on the transfer portal again.
Wofford transfer David Powers brings 30 games of starting experience, where he posted 235 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions, and 5.5 sacks. Along with Powers, the Cardinals added Houston Christian transfer Braden Hay after totaling 86 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and three pass breakups in 2024.
