Week 6 FCS Football Top 25 Scoreboard
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Below are the final scores for every Top 25 program in the FCS Stats Perform media poll from Week 6.
FCS Top 25 Scoreboard (Week 6)
No. 13 Northern Arizona 49, No. 2 Montana 44
Northern Iowa 24, No. 4 North Dakota 17
No. 8 Youngstown State 57, Indiana State 24
No. 10 South Dakota 31, No. 25 Southern Illinois 10
No. 11 Lamar 38, Incarnate Word 35
No. 15 Tennessee Tech 20, Furman 15
Cal Poly 25, No. 16 Idaho State 24
No. 18 Harvard 41, Cornell 29
Fordham 20, No. 19 Richmond 14
No. 20 Mercer 17, Western Carolina 14
Charleston Southern 49, No. 21 South Carolina State 39
Grambling State 45, No. 22 Jackson State 38
No. 24 ETSU 34, The Citadel 16
Other Notable Week 6 Games
Stony Brook 31, Towson 24
Yale 28, Dartmouth 7
Morgan State 28, Robert Morris 27
Wofford 16, Elon 0
Brown 28, Bryant 13
Florida A&M 28, Alabama State 27
Chattanooga 19, Samford 3
SEMO 38, Lindenwood 27
Alabama A&M 55, Bethune-Cookman 17
William & Mary 17, North Carolina Central 14
Weber State 38, Idaho 27
Southern 28, Prairie View A&M 14
Eastern Illinois 21, Gardner-Webb 7
Penn 24, Howard 20
Princeton 28, Wagner 13
Columbia 41, Marist 28
UT Martin 42, Tennessee State 28
North Carolina A&T 30, New Hampshire 27 (OT)
Portland State 30, Utah Tech 14
Mississippi Valley State 38, Texas Southern 34
Georgetown 21, Bucknell 14
Long Island 17, Duquesne 14
Stonehill 28, Sacred Heart 7
Dayton 56, Morehead State 28
Butler 41, San Diego 10
St. Thomas 64, Stetson 21
Presbyterian 38, Davidson 21
Valparaiso 21, Drake 13
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Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.Follow @zachmckinnell