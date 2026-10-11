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Fcs Football Central

Week 6 FCS Football Top 25 Scoreboard

We take a look at all the final scores from across FCS football in Week 6.
Zachary McKinnell|
Lamar running back Parker Jenkins (3)
Lamar running back Parker Jenkins (3) | Jarrod Brown (Lamar Athletics)

In this story:

South Dakota State JackrabbitsSouth Dakota CoyotesMontana GrizzliesNorth Dakota Fighting HawksLehigh Mountain HawksMontana State BobcatsStephen F. Austin LumberjacksYoungstown State PenguinsAustin Peay GovernorsLamar CardinalsIllinois State RedbirdsNorthern Arizona LumberjacksUC Davis AggiesTennessee Tech Golden EaglesIdaho State BengalsCampbell Fighting CamelsHarvard CrimsonYale BulldogsRichmond SpidersMercer BearsMorgan State BearsJackson State TigersColgate RaidersETSU BuccaneersSouthern Illinois SalukisSouth Carolina State BulldogsWestern Carolina Catamounts

Below are the final scores for every Top 25 program in the FCS Stats Perform media poll from Week 6.

FCS Top 25 Scoreboard (Week 6)

No. 13 Northern Arizona 49, No. 2 Montana 44

Northern Iowa 24, No. 4 North Dakota 17

No. 8 Youngstown State 57, Indiana State 24

No. 10 South Dakota 31, No. 25 Southern Illinois 10

No. 11 Lamar 38, Incarnate Word 35

No. 15 Tennessee Tech 20, Furman 15

Cal Poly 25, No. 16 Idaho State 24

No. 18 Harvard 41, Cornell 29

Fordham 20, No. 19 Richmond 14

No. 20 Mercer 17, Western Carolina 14

Charleston Southern 49, No. 21 South Carolina State 39

Grambling State 45, No. 22 Jackson State 38

No. 24 ETSU 34, The Citadel 16

Other Notable Week 6 Games

Stony Brook 31, Towson 24

Yale 28, Dartmouth 7

Morgan State 28, Robert Morris 27

Wofford 16, Elon 0

Brown 28, Bryant 13

Florida A&M 28, Alabama State 27

Chattanooga 19, Samford 3

SEMO 38, Lindenwood 27

Alabama A&M 55, Bethune-Cookman 17

William & Mary 17, North Carolina Central 14

Weber State 38, Idaho 27

Southern 28, Prairie View A&M 14

Eastern Illinois 21, Gardner-Webb 7

Penn 24, Howard 20

Princeton 28, Wagner 13

Columbia 41, Marist 28

UT Martin 42, Tennessee State 28

North Carolina A&T 30, New Hampshire 27 (OT)

Portland State 30, Utah Tech 14

Mississippi Valley State 38, Texas Southern 34

Georgetown 21, Bucknell 14

Long Island 17, Duquesne 14

Stonehill 28, Sacred Heart 7

Dayton 56, Morehead State 28

Butler 41, San Diego 10

St. Thomas 64, Stetson 21

Presbyterian 38, Davidson 21

Valparaiso 21, Drake 13

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Zachary McKinnell
ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

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