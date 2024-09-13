Week 3 FCS Football Preview & Predictions
- UIW Cardinals
- Southern Illinois Salukis
- Mercer Bears
- Chattanooga Mocs
- Nicholls Colonels
- Sacramento State Hornets
- Idaho Vandals
- Albany Great Danes
- North Dakota State Bison
- ETSU Buccaneers
- Villanova Wildcats
- Towson Tigers
- South Dakota Coyotes
- Portland State Vikings
- Austin Peay Governors
- Central Arkansas Bears
- William & Mary Tribe
- Wofford Terriers
- UC Davis Aggies
- Southern Utah Thunderbirds
- Lamar Cardinals
- Weber State Wildcats
- Elon Phoenix
- Western Carolina Catamounts
- Abilene Christian Wildcats
- Northern Colorado Bears
- UT Martin Skyhawks
- North Alabama Lions
- Jackson State Tigers
- Southern University Jaguars
- Samford Bulldogs
- Alabama State Hornets
- Tennessee State Tigers
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions
We preview and make our official predictions for the top FCS games on the Week 3 slate right here. You can find more information on the biggest storylines and games each week on our preview show.
2024 Prediction Record: 28-7
2022-23 Record: 207-75
No. 12 Incarnate Word at No. 9 Southern Illinois
Kickoff: 6 p.m. CT (ESPN+)
Incarnate Word will face another Top 10 opponent after falling short against No. 1 South Dakota State in Week 2. Southern Illinois aims to build on last weekend's impressive win over Austin Peay.
Quarterback DJ Williams has done it all for the Salukis over the first weeks, leading the team in passing and rushing. Williams has recorded 172 passing yards, 163 rushing yards, and five total touchdowns. The Salukis found their rushing attack with Shaun Lester Jr., who posted his first 100-yard game against the Governors in Week 2.
Incarnate Word did a great job limiting negative plays and only allowed one sack against the Jacks, but the aggressive Southern Illinois defense will present another challenge. The Salukis recorded 15 tackles for loss and nine sacks last weekend. The Cardinals will have to establish the rushing attack after being limited to only 68 rushing yards against the Jacks. Running backs Dekalon Taylor and Isaiah Robinson have combined for 183 rushing yards and two touchdowns this season.
The matchup to watch in this game will be the Incarnate Word passing attack against the Southern Illinois secondary. The Salukis have allowed 320 passing yards per game, including 292 yards to Austin Peay in Week 2. Quarterback Zach Calzada is playing at an elite level, completing over 70% of his passes for 556 yards and five touchdowns. The Cardinals are also led by an experienced wide receiver core that could be a matchup nightmare for the Salukis.
Both defenses will be tested this weekend, but Calzada's experience and ability to push the ball downfield will be the difference.
Prediction: Incarnate Word (27-21)
No. 23 Mercer at No. 14 Chattanooga
Kickoff: 5 p.m. CT (ESPN+)
Mercer has looked dominant in the season's first two weeks, outscoring opponents 94-12. After starting this season with two FBS opponents, Chattanooga is still a massive unknown. The Mocs nearly upset Georiga State in Week 2, falling 24-21 after a late score.
Chattanooga's offense entered the season with plenty of hype, led by All-American wide receiver Javin Whatley. Sam Phillips had a breakout performance in Week 2, leading the Mocs with eight receptions for 195 receiving yards and one touchdown. Quarterback Chase Artopoeus looks more comfortable in the offense and will test a Mercer secondary that has only allowed 140 passing yards per game.
Quarterback DJ Williams has made an instant impact in his first season at Mercer. He leads the nation in passing efficiency after completing over 80% of his passes for 568 yards. The Bears had plenty of questions at wide receiver, but Brayden Smith and Kelin Parsons have emerged as playmakers for this offense. The duo has combined for 280 receiving yards and four touchdowns.
Both teams will contend for a spot in the FCS Playoffs, but I think Mercer's momentum gives the Bears an edge on the road. Expect Chattanooga to play desperate as the Mocs look to avoid an 0-3 start, but Mercer's defense makes one key stop late to escape with the win.
Prediction: Mercer (28-24)
No. 24 Nicholls at No. 11 Sacramento State
Kickoff: 8 p.m. CT (ESPN+)
This will be a desperation game as two Top 25 teams fight to avoid a 0-3 start. That would not be an unusual start to the season for Nicholls, who started 0-3 last season and rebounded to win seven of the final eight games. Sacramento State defeated the Colonels, 38-24, in Week 1 of last season.
The biggest question will be which quarterback emerges as the starter for the Hornets. Kaiden Bennett and Carson Conklin played significant snaps in the first two games. Conklin may have the slight advantage after passing for 264 yards and four touchdowns, while Bennett has thrown three interceptions and only one touchdown.
Nicholls has shown promise in two tough FBS matchups, almost upsetting Lousiana Tech in Week 1. The Colonels will be led by All-Conference running back Collin Guggenheim, who leads the team with 224 rushing yards and two touchdowns. All-American Jaylon Spears was sidelined last weekend due to injury, which adds to the pressure on quarterback Pat McQuaide to make plays in the passing game.
Sacramento State's defense will be the key in this game. The Hornets have only allowed 2.9 yards per carry, which will create problems for Nicholls' offense on Saturday night.
Prediction: Sacramento State (34-20)
No. 17 UAlbany at No. 4 Idaho
Kickoff: 3 p.m. CT (ESPN+)
A highly-anticipated rematch from last season's FCS Playoffs, in which UAlbany stunned Idaho to advance to the semifinals for the first time in program history. After losing multiple starters to the transfer portal and the NFL, both programs entered this season with massive question marks.
Idaho's defense carried the Vandals to an FBS upset last weekend and a competitive Week 1 showing against Oregon. The Vandals have held opposing offenses to 18.5 points per game and less than 5.0 yards per play. Defensive end Keyshawn James-Newby has emerged as an early favorite for the Buck Buchanan Award, posting 5.5 tackles for loss and five sacks.
Quarterback Myles Burkett looked more comfortable in the offense last weekend, throwing for over 300 yards against West Virginia. Jackson State transfer Seven McGee is the No. 1 target on the outside, leading the Great Danes with 209 receiving yards on only nine receptions.
UAlbany's offense showed improvement last weekend, but the defense remains a huge question mark. I expect Idaho will lean on the rushing attack, led by Elisha Cimmings and Nate Thomas, which will be enough to escape with an impressive Top 25 win.
Prediction: Idaho (23-10)
Other Week 3 FCS Predictions:
No. 2 North Dakota State 48, ETSU 13
No. 5 Villanova 27, Towson 14
No. 6 South Dakota 34, Portland State 28
No. 7 Central Arkansas 38, Austin Peay 16
No. 13 William & Mary 30, Wofford 17
No. 15 UC Davis 34, Southern Utah 31
No. 20 Weber State 23, Lamar 20
No. 22 Elon 30, Western Carolina 27
No. 25 Abilene Christian 41, Northern Colorado 10
UT Martin 35, North Alabama 24
Jackson State 28, Southern 13
Samford 24, Alabama State 17
Tennessee State 34, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 14
More FCS Football News
Behind The Numbers: Week 2 FCS Football Review
Buck Buchanan Award Power Rankings (Post-Week 2)
Week 3 FCS Football Schedule, How To Watch
FCS Football Recap: Week 2 Takeaways
Behind The Numbers: Week 1 FCS Football Review
Follow all of FCS Football Central's coverage throughout the season on X, Facebook, and YouTube.