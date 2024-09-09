Fcs Football Central

Week 3 FCS Football Schedule, How To Watch

Zachary McKinnell

Incarnate Word quarterback Zach Calzada
Incarnate Word quarterback Zach Calzada / UIW Athletics
Below are the biggest games of the Week 3 FCS football slate for the upcoming weekend.

Week 3 FCS Football Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 14
Central Connecticut State at Saint Francis (11 a.m. CT, NEC Front Row)

Mercyhurst at Robert Morris (11 a.m. CT, ESPN+)

Marist at No. 19 Lafayette (11:30 a.m. CT, ESPN+)

Western Illinois at No. 18 Illinois State (Noon CT, ESPN+)

Delaware at North Carolina A&T (Noon CT, FloSports)

Stony Brook at Fordham (Noon CT, ESPN+)

Charleston Southern at Richmond (1 p.m. CT, FloSports)

Holy Cross at Bryant (1 p.m. CT, FloSports)

Idaho State at No. 10 North Dakota (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Duquesne at No. 21 Youngstown State (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Stetson at Furman (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Morehead State at No. 8 Montana (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Morehouse vs Howard (2 p.m. CT, CNBC)

Wagner at Delaware State (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Towson at No. 5 Villanova (2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Prairie View A&M at Michigan State (2:30 p.m. CT, Big Ten Network)

Morgan State at Ohio (2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

No. 6 South Dakota at Portland State (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

No. 17 UAlbany at No. 4 Idaho (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

No. 25 Abilene Christian at Northern Colorado (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Hampton at Norfolk State (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

No. 2 North Dakota State at ETSU (4:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Campbell at Rhode Island (5 p.m. CT, FloSports)

Stonehill at New Hampshire (5 p.m. CT, FloSports)

West Georgia at Eastern Kentucky (5 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Dayton at Indiana State (5 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Western Carolina at No. 22 Elon (5 p.m. CT, FloSports)

No. 13 William & Mary at Wofford (5 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

South Carolina State at Georgia Southern (5 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

No. 23 Mercer at No. 14 Chattanooga (5 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

North Carolina Central at North Carolina (5 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Bethune-Cookman at Western Michigan (5:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

North Alabama at UT Martin (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Southern at Jackson State (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Augustana at No. 1 South Dakota State (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Eastern Washington at Southeastern Louisiana (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

No. 20 Weber State at Lamar (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Lindenwood at Missouri State (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Alabama State at Samford (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Austin Peay at No. 7 Central Arkansas (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

No. 12 Incarnate Word at No. 9 Southern Illinois (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Grambling State at Texas A&M-Commerce (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Mississippi Valley State at Murray State (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Tennessee State (6 p.m. CT, TBA)

Northern Iowa at Nebraska (6:30 p.m. CT, Big Ten Network)

Eastern Illinois at Northwestern (6:30 p.m. CT, Big Ten Network)

No. 15 UC Davis at Southern Utah (7 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Stephen F. Austin at McNeese (7 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

No. 24 Nicholls at No. 11 Sacramento State (8 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Northern Arizona at Utah Tech (8 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

