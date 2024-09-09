Week 3 FCS Football Schedule, How To Watch
Below are the biggest games of the Week 3 FCS football slate for the upcoming weekend.
Week 3 FCS Football Schedule
Saturday, Sept. 14
Central Connecticut State at Saint Francis (11 a.m. CT, NEC Front Row)
Mercyhurst at Robert Morris (11 a.m. CT, ESPN+)
Marist at No. 19 Lafayette (11:30 a.m. CT, ESPN+)
Western Illinois at No. 18 Illinois State (Noon CT, ESPN+)
Delaware at North Carolina A&T (Noon CT, FloSports)
Stony Brook at Fordham (Noon CT, ESPN+)
Charleston Southern at Richmond (1 p.m. CT, FloSports)
Holy Cross at Bryant (1 p.m. CT, FloSports)
Idaho State at No. 10 North Dakota (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Duquesne at No. 21 Youngstown State (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Stetson at Furman (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Morehead State at No. 8 Montana (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Morehouse vs Howard (2 p.m. CT, CNBC)
Wagner at Delaware State (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Towson at No. 5 Villanova (2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Prairie View A&M at Michigan State (2:30 p.m. CT, Big Ten Network)
Morgan State at Ohio (2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 6 South Dakota at Portland State (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 17 UAlbany at No. 4 Idaho (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 25 Abilene Christian at Northern Colorado (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Hampton at Norfolk State (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 2 North Dakota State at ETSU (4:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Campbell at Rhode Island (5 p.m. CT, FloSports)
Stonehill at New Hampshire (5 p.m. CT, FloSports)
West Georgia at Eastern Kentucky (5 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Dayton at Indiana State (5 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Western Carolina at No. 22 Elon (5 p.m. CT, FloSports)
No. 13 William & Mary at Wofford (5 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
South Carolina State at Georgia Southern (5 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 23 Mercer at No. 14 Chattanooga (5 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
North Carolina Central at North Carolina (5 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Bethune-Cookman at Western Michigan (5:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
North Alabama at UT Martin (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Southern at Jackson State (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Augustana at No. 1 South Dakota State (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Eastern Washington at Southeastern Louisiana (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 20 Weber State at Lamar (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Lindenwood at Missouri State (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Alabama State at Samford (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Austin Peay at No. 7 Central Arkansas (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 12 Incarnate Word at No. 9 Southern Illinois (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Grambling State at Texas A&M-Commerce (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Mississippi Valley State at Murray State (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Tennessee State (6 p.m. CT, TBA)
Northern Iowa at Nebraska (6:30 p.m. CT, Big Ten Network)
Eastern Illinois at Northwestern (6:30 p.m. CT, Big Ten Network)
No. 15 UC Davis at Southern Utah (7 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Stephen F. Austin at McNeese (7 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 24 Nicholls at No. 11 Sacramento State (8 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Northern Arizona at Utah Tech (8 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
