2024 Texas Southern Football Schedule
Texas Southern finished last season 3-8 (2-6 SWAC), and the Tigers decided not to extend the contract of head coach Clarence McKinney. On Jan. 12, the program announced Cris Dishman as the next head coach.
Texas Southern's 2024 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Rice, one Division II opponent, an FCS out-of-conference game against Lamar, and eight SWAC conference matchups.
The full 2024 schedule for Texas Southern is below.
2024 Texas Southern Football Schedule
Aug. 31: at Prairie View A&M
Sep. 7: at Rice
Sep. 14: Bye Week
Sep. 21: at Lamar
Sep. 28: Jackson State
Oct. 5: Virginia Lynchburg
Oct. 12: Southern
Oct. 19: Bye Week
Oct. 26: Grambling State
Nov. 2: at Florida A&M
Nov. 9: at Alcorn State
Nov. 16: Bethune-Cookman
Nov. 23: at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
* Italics indicate conference matchups