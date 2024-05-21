Fcs Football Central

2024 Texas Southern Football Schedule

Zach McKinnell

Lauren Witte / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Texas Southern finished last season 3-8 (2-6 SWAC), and the Tigers decided not to extend the contract of head coach Clarence McKinney. On Jan. 12, the program announced Cris Dishman as the next head coach.

Texas Southern's 2024 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Rice, one Division II opponent, an FCS out-of-conference game against Lamar, and eight SWAC conference matchups.

The full 2024 schedule for Texas Southern is below.

Lauren Witte / USA TODAY NETWORK

2024 Texas Southern Football Schedule

Aug. 31: at Prairie View A&M
Sep. 7: at Rice
Sep. 14: Bye Week
Sep. 21: at Lamar
Sep. 28: Jackson State
Oct. 5: Virginia Lynchburg
Oct. 12: Southern
Oct. 19: Bye Week
Oct. 26: Grambling State
Nov. 2: at Florida A&M
Nov. 9: at Alcorn State
Nov. 16: Bethune-Cookman
Nov. 23: at Arkansas-Pine Bluff

* Italics indicate conference matchups

Published
Zach McKinnell

ZACH MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018. 