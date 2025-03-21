2025 Bethune-Cookman Football Schedule

Fcs Football Central

Zachary McKinnell

2024 Record: 2-10 (2-6 SWAC)
Head Coach: Raymond Woodie Jr. (3rd season, 5-18)
Last Celebration Bowl Appearance: N/A

Bethune-Cookman's 2025 football schedule features two FBS matchups against FIU and Miami, an FCS out-of-conference game against South Carolina State, one non-Division I opponent, and eight SWAC conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for Bethune-Cookman is below.

Aug. 30: at Florida International

Sep. 6: at Miami

Sep. 13: at South Carolina State

Sep. 20: Edward Waters

Sep. 27: Alabama A&M

Oct. 4: at Alabama State

Oct. 11: Southern

Oct. 18: Bye Week

Oct. 25: Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Nov. 1: Mississippi Valley State

Nov. 8: at Grambling State

Nov. 15: at Jackson State

Nov. 22: Florida A&M (Orlando, FL)

* Italics indicate conference matchups

