2024 Record: 2-10 (2-6 SWAC)
Head Coach: Raymond Woodie Jr. (3rd season, 5-18)
Last Celebration Bowl Appearance: N/A
Bethune-Cookman's 2025 football schedule features two FBS matchups against FIU and Miami, an FCS out-of-conference game against South Carolina State, one non-Division I opponent, and eight SWAC conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Bethune-Cookman is below.
2025 Bethune-Cookman Football Schedule
Aug. 30: at Florida International
Sep. 6: at Miami
Sep. 13: at South Carolina State
Sep. 20: Edward Waters
Sep. 27: Alabama A&M
Oct. 4: at Alabama State
Oct. 11: Southern
Oct. 18: Bye Week
Oct. 25: Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Nov. 1: Mississippi Valley State
Nov. 8: at Grambling State
Nov. 15: at Jackson State
Nov. 22: Florida A&M (Orlando, FL)
* Italics indicate conference matchups
