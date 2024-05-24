2024 Central Arkansas Football Schedule
Central Arkansas finished last season 7-4 (4-2 UAC), losing both conference games by a combined four points. The Bears are searching for the second conference championship in the past three seasons under head coach Nathan Brown.
Central Arkansas' 2024 schedule features an FBS matchup against Arkansas State, three FCS out-of-conference games, and eight UAC conference matchups.
The full 2024 schedule for Central Arkansas is below.
2024 Central Arkansas Football Schedule
Aug. 31: at Arkansas State
Sep. 7: at Lindenwood
Sep. 14: Austin Peay
Sep. 21: at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Sep. 28: Lamar
Oct. 5: Bye Week
Oct. 12: Stephen F. Austin
Oct. 19: at Abilene Christian
Oct. 26: North Alabama
Nov. 2: at Utah Tech
Nov. 9: at Tarleton State
Nov. 16: West Georgia
Nov. 23: at Eastern Kentucky
* Italics indicate conference matchups