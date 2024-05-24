Fcs Football Central

2024 Central Arkansas Football Schedule

Zachary McKinnell

Braeden Botts (Central Arkansas Athletics)
In this story:

Central Arkansas finished last season 7-4 (4-2 UAC), losing both conference games by a combined four points. The Bears are searching for the second conference championship in the past three seasons under head coach Nathan Brown.

Central Arkansas' 2024 schedule features an FBS matchup against Arkansas State, three FCS out-of-conference games, and eight UAC conference matchups.

The full 2024 schedule for Central Arkansas is below.

Central Arkansas Football
Braeden Botts (Central Arkansas Athletics)

2024 Central Arkansas Football Schedule

Aug. 31: at Arkansas State
Sep. 7: at Lindenwood
Sep. 14: Austin Peay
Sep. 21: at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Sep. 28: Lamar
Oct. 5: Bye Week
Oct. 12: Stephen F. Austin
Oct. 19: at Abilene Christian
Oct. 26: North Alabama
Nov. 2: at Utah Tech
Nov. 9: at Tarleton State
Nov. 16: West Georgia
Nov. 23: at Eastern Kentucky

* Italics indicate conference matchups

Published
Zachary McKinnell

ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.