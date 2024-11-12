FCS Football Top 25: Zach McKinnell's Week 12 Ballot
I am honored to represent FCS Football Central as one of the 56 voters in the FCS Stats Perform Top 25 for the 2024 season. As I have over the past few seasons, I will release my official ballot each week and explain my reasoning behind the rankings throughout the season.
Below is my Week 12 ballot for the 2024 FCS football season.
25. Southeastern Louisiana (6-5)
24. South Carolina State (7-2)
23. Jackson State (8-2)
22. Harvard (7-1)
21. ETSU (6-4)
20. Eastern Kentucky (6-4)
19. Chattanooga (6-4)
18. Illinois State (7-3)
17. UT Martin (7-3)
16. Stony Brook (8-2)
15. Tarleton State (8-2)
14. Rhode Island (8-2)
13. Montana (7-3)
12. Abilene Christian (7-3)
11. SEMO (8-2)
10. Villanova (8-2)
9. Richmond (8-2)
8. Incarnate Word (8-2)
7. Idaho (7-3)
6. Mercer (9-1)
5. South Dakota (7-2)
4. UC Davis (9-1)
3. South Dakota State (8-2)
2. Montana State (10-0)
1. North Dakota State (9-1)
Honorable Mentions: Duquesne, Tennessee State, Dartmouth, Northern Arizona, Western Carolina
Analysis:
Dropped: Western Carolina, Central Arkansas
Added: Southeastern Louisiana, Eastern Kentucky
UC Davis jumps to the No. 4 spot after an impressive win over Montana. The Aggies are 9-0 against the FCS with two ranked wins (Idaho, Montana) and another quality win over Southern Utah. Despite the loss, Montana remains inside the Top 15 with a 7-3 overall record. The Grizzlies have raked wins over Western Carolina and Northern Arizona, while their win over Missouri State has aged extremely well.
There were not many significant changes to my ballot this week, but Eastern Kentucky makes its first appearance after a win over Central Arkansas. The Colonels are 6-2 against the FCS, including back-to-back ranked wins over Tarleton State and Central Arkansas. The loss dropped Central Arkansas out of the rankings as the Bears have lost two consecutive games, including a 13-point loss to Utah Tech.
Southeastern Louisiana returns to my ballot after back-to-back wins, moving the Lions to 6-3 against the FCS. Their three FCS losses have come against Top 15 opponents, including 3-point losses to Incarnate Word and Tarleton State. Western Carolina drops from my ballot after a disappointing loss to ETSU. The Catamounts have 5-5 overall and 5-4 against the FCS, but have failed to win their key games and have a terrible loss to Campbell.
SEMO falls outside the Top 10 after an upset loss to Lindenwood. The Redhawks remain in the Top 15 due to their 8-1 record against the FCS, which includes a quality win over UT Martin. Rhode Island drops to No. 14 after a competitive loss to Delaware. The Rams lack a signature win but are still 8-1 against the FCS with a Top 40 strength of schedule.
ETSU jumps to No. 21 after a ranked win over Western Carolina. The Bucs are 5-3 against the FCS but have lost to three Top 25 teams by seven points or less, including North Dakota State and Mercer. The Buccaneers finally earned a ranked win, solidifying their resume for a Top 25 spot.
Richmond moves into the Top 10 for the first time this season, defeating Campbell for its eighth consecutive win. The Spiders are 8-1 against the FCS with quality wins over Delaware and Towson. This program could make a run at a Top 8 seed with wins over Hampton and William & Mary to end the season.
