2026 Montana Football Preview: Can The Grizzlies Take The Championship Step?

It's finally time for preview season as the 2026 college football season is less than 80 days away. Over the next few months, FCS Football Central will be releasing individual team and conference previews, giving you all the information you need ahead of the season.

Our team previews continue with the Montana Grizzlies, which made a run to the semifinals of the FCS playoffs last year. The Grizzlies enter the first season of the Bobby Kennedy era after the unexpected departure of head coach Bobby Hauck. Even with a new head coach, the Griz still expect to remain among the elite group of national championship contenders.

2025 Record: 13-2 (7-1 Big Sky)

Head Coach: Bobby Kennedy (1st Season)

Roster Outlook

Returning All-Conference Players: Keali'i Ah Yat (QB), Eli Gillman (RB), Brooks Davis (WR), Solomon Tuliaupupu (LB), Peyton Wing (LB), Tanner Huff (ST), Jake Mason (DL)

Notable Incoming Transfers: Naiteitei Mose (Georgetown, LB), Jack D'Ambra (San Diego, OL), Nui Tovey (Utah Tech, DE), Adama Fall (Arizona State, S), Chris Johnson (Arizona State, CB), Gabe Stroud (North Texas, CB), Tanner Williams (San Diego State, LB), Justin Eklund (Bowling Green, LB), Tyler King (Central Washington, EDGE), Braeden Orlandi (Carroll, S), Landon Ransom-Goelz (Rice, WR)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 4

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 9

Quarterback

There's really nothing else I can say about returning starter Keali'i Ah Yat this offseason. He took a massive step forward in 2025, leading the FCS with 4,070 passing yards and 33 passing TDs. Ah Yat looked much more comfortable in the offense, which led to him being more efficient, effective, and lethal throughout the year for the Grizzlies.

With over 30 games of experience, Ah Yat's next challenge is to deliver those same types of elite performances in the biggest games of the year. A lot of this comes down to how he plays against Montana State at the end of the year and throughout Montana's postseason run, but Montana's matchup against Oregon State is a winnable FBS game, making it another important measuring stick for Ah Yat's growth as a redshirt junior.

Redshirt sophomore Luke Flowers and redshirt sophomore Cody Schweikert are expected to be the top two options behind Ah Yat.

Running Back

Eli Gillman has been one of the best running backs in the country over the past three seasons. We've seen him grow from the 2023 Jerry Rice Award winner into a consensus FCS All-American, who rushed for over 1,500 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2025. He's had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and has posted 12 or more rushing touchdowns in three consecutive seasons.

The real question for this room is who will step into the RB2 role for the Grizzlies. There's not much experience behind Gillman, but Hashim Jones has all the potential to become a future star in Missoula. He had 131 rushing yards and 2 rushing TDs on only 29 carries as a true freshman. The Griz also added Washington State transfer Dylan Paine, who brings over 20 games of FBS experience.

Wide Receiver/Tight End

There are a ton of questions surrounding Montana's wide receiver and tight end rooms. Most of the proven production is gone, which means the Griz are going to have a ton of new faces on the outside to start the season. The biggest loss was All-American Michael Wortham Jr., who had a record-setting season in 2025.

Despite the question marks, the Griz will be led by Freshman All-American Brooks Davis, who set the single-season freshman record with 698 receiving yards and 5 receiving TDs. He's primed for an even bigger season in 2026, especially with an expanded role and one of the few returning players who already has proven chemistry with Ah Yat.

I think a lot of the success of this room depends on the development of redshirt junior Korbin Hendrix. He flashed some potential last year, posting 12 receptions for 174 receiving yards and 3 TDs in less than 200 snaps. At 6-3, Hendrix could be a real matchup nightmare in 1-on-1 situations, especially in the red zone, but we still need to see him take that step in an expanded role.

Landon Ransom-Goelz is a proven playmaker from Rice, but hasn't been healthy over the past two years. He was voted the team's Freshman of the Year in 2023, posting 26 receptions for 380 yards and three touchdowns. Ian Finch and Minnesota transfer Legend Lyons played well in the spring game, while Jordan Dever played nearly 300 snaps last season. All three of these guys could see time as rotational pieces, while possibly even pushing for a starting role with a strong fall camp.

The Grizzlies lost their top two tight ends from last season, but have a solid group of young talent that could develop into key playmakers. The room will most likely be led by Titus Rohrer, who transferred in from Tennessee ahead of last year. Mariano Birdno transferred in from St. Thomas, bringing in proven production at the FCS level. He could make a strong case for a starting role, especially with how the Griz like to utilize two tight ends.

Offensive Line

This is by far the biggest question mark for the Grizzlies in 2026. Montana has zero returning starters and does not have a single returning offensive lineman who played over 200 snaps last season. Lucas Freitas is the most experienced returner with 114 snaps last year, while Dylan Jemtegaard and Austin Buehler are names to watch as potential starters along the offensive line.

One of the bigger transfer portal additions was San Diego offensive lineman Jack D'Ambra, who played over 1,800 career snaps for the Toreros. He was an All-PFL selection in 2023, but battled injuries last season and was limited to five games.

UNLV transfer Dyllan Drummond appeared to have a solid spring, plus played in 14 games last season as a redshirt freshman in the Mountain West. The Griz also added Campbell Vandiver, who stands at 6-8, and could push for one of the two starting spots at offensive tackle. Torin Jeske has spent two seasons as a key backup for the Griz and may be a dark horse to earn one of the open starting spots.

Defensive Line

I'm extremely high on this defensive line room going into the 2026 season, especially with some of the new additions from the transfer portal. Defensive ends Jake Mason and Hayden Schwartz return after combining for 10 TFLs and 5 sacks last season, both playing over 300 snaps last year.

Both Mason and Schwartz could step into starting roles, but the x-factor will be Central Washington transfer Tyler King. He was named the LSC Defensive Lineman of the Year and earned Division II All-American honors in 2025. He posted 17 TFLs and 13 sacks, giving the Griz a much-needed pass-rush threat off the edge. King also has the size that should translate to the FCS level at 6-5, 250 pounds.

There's also Utah Tech transfer Nui Tovey, who had a solid true freshman season for the Trailblazers with 35 tackles in roughly 200 snaps. Redshirt junior Giovanni Pifferini is someone I'm looking to take the next step in his second year with the program. He's a former JUCO All-American and could push for some playing time as a depth player.

At defensive tackle, the Griz have two returning rotational players who look to be ready for bigger roles in 2026. Zekiel Seumalo and Braydon Bailey both played roughly 230 snaps last year, but will need to take a big step entering next year.

MSU Northern transfer Manase Tupou was also a late addition to the class, bringing much-needed size (6-1, 340 lbs) to the interior of this defense. He was productive last year, posting 35 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, and 2 forced fumbles from the defensive tackle spot. With the new 4-man front, the Griz will need a young player, like Isaac Keim, to step into a bigger rotational role, giving them added depth on the interior of this defensive line.

Linebackers

Linebacker is another position that the Griz should feel very confident about going into next year. All-American Peyton Wing will lead the linebacker room after posting 78 tackles, 8.5 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, and 4 INTs last season. He will be joined by Solomon Tuliaupupu, who had a solid season for the Grizzlies after transferring from USC.

Redshirt junior Clay Oven also returns after finishing with 49 tackles and 2 sacks in 2025. The Griz also added a few promising transfers, including Georgetown linebacker Naiteitei Mose, who was an All-Conference performer for the Hoyas last season. His biggest issue has been staying healthy, but don't be surprised to see him emerge as a key piece if he remains healthy in 2026.

Bowling Green transfer Justin Eklund brings nearly 20 games of experience from the FBS level. The linebacker room is crowded, but Eklund is talented enough to push for a key rotational role in this defense. We didn't see much of Styles Goodman last year, but the talented Air Force transfer has plenty of upside and will be a name to watch if he continues to develop going into his sophomore season.

Defensive Backs

Cornerback is the other big defensive question mark for the Grizzlies after losing their top three corners from last year's squad. Brady Beaner leads all returners with only 145 snaps played last year, followed by redshirt junior Elijah Brady. Both could emerge as starters, but they will be pushed by some talented transfer portal additions.

Gabe Stroud saw action in 9 games over his two seasons at North Texas, but reportedly had an excellent spring and may be one of the favorites to land a starting role. Arizona State transfer Chris Johnson is an intriguing prospect with a very high upside, who could also be a potential starter from the portal. He was a Top 50 CB in the 2024 recruiting class, ranking as a consensus 3-star out of Texas.

If you're looking for a potential breakout star, then look no further than DeAnte Gentry, who was sidelined with an injury most of last season. The redshirt freshman was finally breaking into the rotation when he suffered his season-ending injury, including a key interception against Idaho State in Week 5.

At safety, the Grizzlies have Kade Boyd returning, who is the most experienced returner in the defensive back room, playing nearly 350 snaps last year. He's joined by Kade Cutler, who recorded 21 tackles in limited action and Tanner Huff, who has been a special teams weapon and could be a key piece at nickel.

One of the biggest transfer portal wins for this staff was Carroll transfer Braeden Orlandi, who held FBS offers and was one of the most talented non-Division I transfers of the offseason. He was an NAIA All-American and was named the Frontier Conference West Defensive Player of the Year. His production was impressive, totaling 136 tackles, 5 TFLs, 2 INTs, and 5 pass breakups. I believe he's an instant starter and could be one of the top breakout players in the Big Sky.

Keep an eye on Arizona State transfer Adama Fall, who brings solid size and length (6-3, 210) to the safety room. He'll have to battle South Dakota transfer Ashton Paine and Arizona transfer Devin Dunn for snaps next season. All three of these guys have the talent to be key rotational players, but Fall seems like he'll have the best shot at stealing a starting role at safety.

Season Outlook

There is real pressure on new head coach Bobby Kennedy to lead the Griz to the FCS national championship. It's a huge burden on a first-time head coach, which Kennedy is not backing down from, but that type of pressure just comes with a job at a place like Montana.

Regardless of any questions anyone may have about Kennedy, this team still returns one of the best quarterbacks in the country, the consensus No. 1 running back in the FCS, and one of the best young receivers in the nation. That comes with national championship expectations, whether it's fair or not for this coaching staff.

Whether this season is a success or failure really comes down to two key questions for the Griz. The first being the offensive line and how quickly those five new starters build chemistry, and the second being if Montana's defensive portal additions, specifically the cornerbacks, can contribute at a high level.

If the offensive line struggles, a few of these games become extremely tricky for the Griz. Plus, how does a bad offensive line impact Ah Yat and his ability to be one of the top quarterbacks in the country? It's arguably the most important positional unit that this team needs to figure out. If the offensive line is solid, I don't see any reason why this team cannot make a real run through the FCS playoffs again, and maybe find itself in Nashville depending on the bracket.

As for cornerback, the Grizzlies have done an excellent job at identifying talent over the past few years. I think some of these portal additions are going to be better than some people expect, which completely changes this defense's ceiling. On the flip side, if the Grizzlies struggle to contain opposing offenses, there are enough elite passing attacks in the Big Sky that getting through conference play without a few losses would be extremely difficult.

The schedule is difficult, especially with tough road trips to UC Davis, Northern Arizona, and Montana State in conference play. Their FBS game against Oregon State is a winnable game. The Beavers were 2-10 last year and have a first-time head coach in JaMarcus Shephard.

Regardless of the overall record, this is a team with enough talent to make another run to the semifinals, with a ceiling of making a run to Nashville if the offensive line and defense both live up to expectations.

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