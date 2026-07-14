Florida Predicted to Make Program History in 2027 MLB Draft

With the 2026 MLB Draft in the rearview mirror, attention now turns to the 2027 MLB Draft, which is already looks like could be a history-making draft for the Florida Gators.

In early mock drafts by Perfect Game and Bleacher Report, rising junior shortstop Brendan Lawson is predicted to go No. 1 overall, which would make him the first No. 1 overall pick in program history. Perfect Game has him going to the Los Angeles Angels, while Bleacher Report's Erik Beaston has him landing with the Colorado Rockies.

Meanwhile, MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo has Lawson going second overall to the Athletics, which would still make him the highest selection in program history. The last time Florida had a top-three pick in the MLB Draft was Mike Zunino in 2012 (third overall to the Seattle Mariners), and the last time the Gators had a top-five selection was Wyatt Langford in 2023 (fourth overall to the Texas Rangers).

Lawson is arguably the top prospect in the 2027 draft class after back-to-back seasons hitting above .310 with double-digit home runs and over 40 RBIs. He hit .312 with a team-leading 19 home runs and 48 RBIs and a .699 slugging percentage last season. He projects to move to third base at the next level.

Meanwhile, Lawson is not the only Gator predicted to be taken in the First Round of next year's draft.

Righty ace Aidan King is predicted by May to go 15th overall by the San Diego Padres, while Perfect Game projects him to be selected 29th overall by the Tampa Bay Rays. King headlines Florida's pitching staff this season after rising from Saturday starter to Friday night ace as a sophomore in 2025.

The reigning SEC Pitcher of the Year, King recorded a 3.21 ERA with an 8-2 record across 16 appearances. In 87 innings pitched, he struck out 92 batters against just 19 walks.

King's selection would also end a program drought. Should he ultimately be selected in the First Round, combined with Liam Peterson going 19th overall to Cleveland this year, it would mark the first time since 2018 that Florida has a non-hitting pitcher selected in the First Round in back-to-back drafts.

Florida also saw Jac Caglianone, who doubled as a starting pitcher, selected in the first round in 2024 but he has since transitioned to outfield as pitching in the pros was highly unlikely. Not counting Caglianone, who went sixth overall, King's selection at pick No. 15 would make him Florida's highest-drafted pitcher since AJ Puk went sixth overall to the A's in 2016.

The Gators also have a 2027 high school commit who is already projected to be taken in the First Round of next year's draft. Orlando (Fla.) The First Academy outfielder Kinon Bastian, the younger brother of current Florida outfielder Jaden Bastian, is projected by Mayo to go 12th overall to the Boston Red Sox, Perfect Game to go 14th overall to the Padres and Beaston to go 19th overall to the Mariners.

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