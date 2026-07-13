2026 Home Run Derby Live Updates: Highlights, Commentary
The 2026 Home Run Derby is taking place Monday night in Philadelphia, where the hometown fans will be treated to watching two Phillies in Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber participate alongside six other stars such as Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras and Yankees first baseman Ben Rice.
The event will feature a new format this year in a return to an outs-based format after MLB favored a timed event since 2015. Schwarber is favored to take home the trophy, but it’s far from a sure thing in a field with a bunch of young hitters who must be hungry to prove themselves on a national stage.
Follow along our updates below.
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Will Laws has been leading Sports Illustrated’s baseball coverage since 2024 and has covered MLB since 2014. Prior to joining the SI staff in February 2020, he previously worked for Yahoo, Graphiq, MLB.com and the Raleigh News & Observer. His work also has appeared on Yahoo Sports, NBA.com and AOL. Laws has a bachelor’s in print and digital journalism with a minor in sports media studies from the University of Southern California.