The 2026 Home Run Derby is taking place Monday night in Philadelphia, where the hometown fans will be treated to watching two Phillies in Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber participate alongside six other stars such as Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras and Yankees first baseman Ben Rice.

The event will feature a new format this year in a return to an outs-based format after MLB favored a timed event since 2015. Schwarber is favored to take home the trophy, but it’s far from a sure thing in a field with a bunch of young hitters who must be hungry to prove themselves on a national stage.

Follow along our updates below.

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