Gators Add Top Ivy League Shortstop Via Transfer Portal
The Florida Gators added an instant-impact infielder on Friday, landing a commitment from former Columbia shortstop Sam Miller. Gator Diamond Pod reported it via their X (formerly Twitter) account.
Miller spent three years with Columbia, holding a career batting average of .340, launching 31 homers and driving in 117 runs. He is also the reigning Ivy League Player of the Year, hitting .338 with 16 homers and 57 RBI in 2025.
This is an important get for Gators head coach Kevin O’Sullivan. The Gators are set to lose shortstop Colby Shelton to the MLB Draft this summer and had a glaring hole on the left side of the infield. O’Sullivan did have the option of moving Brendan Lawson over to shortstop, but it looks like he opted for bringing in a new face to the position.
It has been a busy summer for the Gators as well. They have revamped their bullpen from last season, adding three pitchers from the portal. The Gators have recruited former Notre Dame righty Ricky Reeth, former UCF right-hander Russell Sandefer and former Hawaii right-hander Cooper Walls.
Florida has also brought in multiple bats this offseason, three of which are catchers. On top of landing former Lenoir-Rhyne University catcher Cole Stanford on Friday, former TCU catcher Karson Bowen and JUCO catcher AJ Malzone have teamed up with the Gators. Lastly, the Gators also landed a commitment from former Jacksonville outfielder Jaden Bastian.
Last year was an inconsistent one for the Gators. Despite having the worst start in SEC play in program history – beginning 1-11 in conference play – the Gators ended the year by going 17-5 in their final 22 regular-season games to secure a postseason spot.
Should this form they had to end the season continue, then adding this overall experience and depth to the team could potentially give them the stability they were looking for last season.