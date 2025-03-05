Gators Drop Sixth-Straight to UCF, Dominated on the Road
ORLANDO, Fla.-- After cruising to a promising 11-0 start to the season, the Florida Gators now sit with back-to-back losses of a combined 26-10 score after a blowout loss to UCF, 13-3, on Tuesday.
The Gators now hold a six-game losing streak against the Knights, the longest in series history for either side, after Tuesday's loss in their first time back in Orlando since 2018.
The game began with a promising start for the Gators from Sophomore right hander Matthew Jenkins.
Despite facing early damage after a two-run homer in the first, Jenkins finished his day going three and one-thirds innings allowing just two hits, two earned runs while striking out four. In just his third career collegiate start, his stuff impressed, including a changeup he had not used much on the year previously.
After Jenkins, Luke McNeillie came in for Florida, which marked the beginning of the end.
UCF blew the game open following a three -run homer in the fifth inning off of him, followed by four runs coming off of freshman Niko Janssens in the sixth. The Gators bullpen would finish the day allowing nine runs in relief and have now combined for 17 allowed runs over the last two games.
On offense, the Gators really never got going after two early runs off singles by Luke Heyman and Blake Cyr in the second inning.
Florida finished the game with just seven hits and three walks, while striking out 10 times as a team. They only recorded two hits after the fifth inning, both coming off the bat of freshman Brendan Lawson with one being home run in the ninth inning well after the game was out of reach.
Next Up
Florida on Wednesday will welcome FAU to Condron Ballpark, looking to break their first losing-streak of the season. The Owls come into the matchup at an impressive 10-1 record, including a midweek victory over the same UCF team Florida struggled against Tuesday.
After, Florida will host Harvard for a three-game weekend series, its last non-conference series of the season.
Now at 11-2, the Gators will need to finish the week strong if they want to head into conference play with any type of momentum