Injury Updates on OF Kyle Jones, Ty Evans
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- After the No. 10 Florida Gators on Friday run-ruled Dayton, 13-1, head coach Kevin O'Sullivan was able to give updates on injured outfielders Kyle Jones and Ty Evans, who both have not played since the team's season-opener a week prior.
Both are close to returning, O'Sullivan said, but Friday's cold weather and the overall risk factor with their injuries played a role in the decision to sit the two despite both participating in batting practice before the game. However, he did note that Jones is very close to returning, while Evans could play on Saturday.
"The whole thing about both of them is the weather was so cold, there's no reason to take a chance tonight," O'Sullivan explained. "I don't know exactly where Kyle's at. I know he's close."
Jones, a sophomore transfer from Stetson, suffered a knee injury in the sixth inning of Florida's 7-0 win over Air Force while sliding to third base after hitting a double. Evans suffered a wrist injury while diving back to first base.
Both have been considered day-to-day since last week's series against Air Force. However, Florida's depth in the outfield and the fact that it's still early in the season has led O'Sullivan to not rush the two back into the lineup.
"The last thing you want to do is push unless (Jones) and the trainer tell me that he's 100%," O'Sullivan said. "When they tell me that, then we'll get him back out there. I think Ty's ready to go tomorrow. Like I said, these are just day-to-day situations, but they're close."
In the duo's place, Florida has relied on Hayden Yost, Justin Nadeau and Ashton Wilson in the center and right field spots. Yost has particularly shined with eight hits in 18 at-bats and seven RBIs. He had a 4-for-5 day at the plate with three steals in the first game of last Saturday's double-header, a 10-4 win.
Following Friday's win, the Gators are 5-0 to start the 2025 season, its best start in five years. Florida will go for its second-straight series win on Saturday against Dayton with first pitch at 4 p.m. Live coverage can be found on SEC Network+.