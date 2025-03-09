Photos From the Florida Gators' Series Win over Harvard
The Florida Gators swept Harvard over the weekend, which included a double-header on Saturday, for its fourth series win of the season. Gators Illustrated photographer Kyle Lander documented two of the three games from Florida's series.
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators continued its strong start to the 2025 season with a series win over Harvard, which included a 22-6 thrashing of the Crimson in the second game of Saturday's double-header.
Friday, March 7: Gators 12, Harvard 0 (7)
Saturday, March 8 (Game One): Gators 7, Harvard 0
