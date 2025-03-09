All Gators

Photos From the Florida Gators' Series Win over Harvard

The Florida Gators swept Harvard over the weekend, which included a double-header on Saturday, for its fourth series win of the season. Gators Illustrated photographer Kyle Lander documented two of the three games from Florida's series.

Kyle Lander

Bobby Boser accounted for six RBIs and hit two home runs in the Florida Gators' 7-0 win over Harvard in game one of Saturday's double-header.
Bobby Boser accounted for six RBIs and hit two home runs in the Florida Gators' 7-0 win over Harvard in game one of Saturday's double-header. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators continued its strong start to the 2025 season with a series win over Harvard, which included a 22-6 thrashing of the Crimson in the second game of Saturday's double-header.

Friday, March 7: Gators 12, Harvard 0 (7)

Liam Peterson
Florida Gators pitcher Liam Peterson tied a career-high with 11 strikeouts in the win over Harvard. "My mentality was just attack. I knew they were a team that didn't bunt a lot, so I knew they were going to be out there to hit," Peterson said. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Colby Shelton
Florida Gators shortstop Colby Shelton plated four runs in Friday's 12-0 win over Harvard, which included a bases-clearing double in the fourth inning. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Colby Shelton
Florida Gators shortstop Colby Shelton celebrates after scoring three runs with a double in the fourth inning. UF would go on to defeat Harvard 12-0 in Friday's game. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Ty Evans
Florida Gators outfielder Ty Evans plated two runs in Friday's win over Harvard, marking the first time in five appearances the senior has recorded an RBI. He finished the weekend with five RBIs. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Bobby Boser
Florida Gators third baseman Bobby Boser accounted for five runs (three scored, two batted in) in Friday's 12-0 win over Harvard. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Niko Janssens
Florida Gators freshman reliever Niko Janssens didn't allow a single runner on base in two innings pitched on Friday's 12-0 win over Harvard. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated

Saturday, March 8 (Game One): Gators 7, Harvard 0

Bobby Boser
Florida Gators third baseman Bobby Boser hits the first of two home runs with a two-run shot in the first inning of Saturday's 7-0 win over Harvard. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Bobby Boser
Florida Gators third baseman Bobby Boser hits the first of two home runs with a two-run shot in the first inning of Saturday's 7-0 win over Harvard. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Bobby Boser
Florida Gators third baseman Bobby Boser flips his bat after hitting a grand slam in Saturday's 7-0 win over Harvard. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Bobby Boser
Bobby Boser accounted for six RBIs and hit two home runs in the Florida Gators' 7-0 win over Harvard in game one of Saturday's double-header. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Aidan King
Florida Gators freshman pitcher Aidan King earned his third win of the season with an eight-strikeout effort in six innings pitched during Saturday's 7-0 win. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Aidan King
Florida Gators freshman pitcher Aidan King earned his third win of the season with an eight-strikeout effort in six innings pitched during Saturday's 7-0 win. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Brendan Lawson
Florida Gators freshman Brendan Lawson makes a play at second base in the 7-0 win over Harvard in the first game of Saturday's double-header. Lawson has spent time at second base since starting at first due to an injury to Cade Kurland. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Blake Cyr
Florida Gators outfielder Blake Cyr hit a single in Saturday's 7-0 win over Harvard before eventually being scored off a base hit from Hayden Yost. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Colby Shelton
Florida Gators shortstop Colby Shelton reaches second base after a double in the fourth inning during Saturday's 7-0 win over Harvard. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated

More From Gators Illustrated

feed

Published
Kyle Lander
KYLE LANDER

Home/Baseball