Where Gators RHP Luke McNeillie Went in the 2026 MLB Draft

Florida Gators right-handed pitcher Luke McNeillie has been selected in the 2026 MLB Draft.

McNeillie, who just wrapped up his third season with the Gators, was taken 152nd overall in the Fifth Round of the draft by the New York Mets, becoming the fourth current Gator taken. His approximate pick value is $472,500, according to MLB.com, making it unlikely he returns to Florida.

The Milton (Ga.) native was considered the No. 185 overall prospect in this year's draft pool in the MLB Pipeline Top 200.

LM Powers Granted 🔋



5th Round Pick ➡️ @Mets pic.twitter.com/pVMdYL3Rek — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) July 12, 2026

Primarily a reliever in his three seasons in Gainesville, McNeillie pitched to a 5.24 ERA with a 12-8 record across 72 appearances (122 innings). After a tough freshman campaign in 2024, in which he had a 7.07 ERA across 26 appearances (35 2/3 innings), he bounced back to be one of the Gators' top bullpen arms in 2025 and 2026.

As a sophomore, McNeillie pitched to a 4.82 ERA and had a 5-2 record in 28 appearances (career-high 52 1/3 innings). His 72 strikeouts that season are a career high. Last season, he set a career-best with a 3.97 ERA and 3-0 record across 18 appearances (34 innings) as he dealt with an injury, finishing the season with 48 strikeouts against just 17 walks.

MLB.com, while praising a fastball that tops at 99 miles-per-hour and an 88-mile-per-hour slider, projects him as a long-term developmental piece for an organization.

"McNeillie’s command in and out of the zone has been spotty at Florida and that, along with a lack of extension or deception, makes it tougher to project what he might be at the next level," McNeillie's scouting report read. "He can get caught between trying to be a complete pitcher and attacking with his power stuff. There will be teams interested in his arm strength, with one good at pitching development perhaps working with him on starting long-term."

McNeillie is the fourth current Gator taken in this year's draft. Right-handed pitcher Liam Peterson headlines this year's UF prospects as the 19th overall pick in the draft by the Cleveland Guardians. After Peterson, outfielder Kyle Jones went in the Third Round at pick No. 102 to the Milwaukee Brewers, and pitcher Russell Sandefer went in the Fourth Round at pick No. 132 to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Notable Gators still on the board who still have college eligibility include infielder Ethan Surowiec and right-handed pitcher/designated hitter Caden McDonald.



Notable Gators still on the board who still have college eligibility include infielder Ethan Surowiec and right-handed pitcher/designated hitter Caden McDonald. Jones is ranked inside the MLB Pipeline Top 200.

Meanwhile, the Gators also have some high school prospects who could still be drafted. Infielder Kevin Roberts Jr. was taken in the Fourth Round at pick No. 110 to the Baltimore Orioles, and outfielder Brady Harris, right-handed pitcher Brady Snow, left-handed pitcher Colin White and outfielder Braylen Montgomery will be names to keep an eye on moving forward.

The draft concludes with Round 20 on Sunday. The deadline for drafted players to elect to return to or enroll at a college is July 27 at 5 p.m.

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