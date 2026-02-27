Florida Baseball, Men’s Basketball Continue To Surge as Momentum Builds

National relevance isn’t seasonal in Gainesville.

As baseball opens its season and men’s basketball pushes deeper into the heart of its season, both Florida Gators programs are inching toward double-digit win streaks.

Florida men's basketball hasn't lost a game since January and is currently on an eight-game win streak, while Gators baseball has won nine straight after being upset by UAB, 9-7, to open up their season.

Basketball

Florida center Rueben Chinyelu (9) shoots during the second half of a NCAA mens basketball game at Steven C. O'Connell Center Exactek arena in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, February 14, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Currently on pace to win their first SEC regular season title since 2014, Florida has tallied a pair of ranked wins throughout the streak, knocking down No.23 Alabama and No.25 Kentucky. Throughout the entire season, they've built a convincing case for another title push by beating other ranked teams like No.10 Vanderbilt, No.18 Georgia and No.21 Tennessee.

With center Ruben Chinyelu holding down the fort as the nation's leading rebounder, and transfer guards Xaivian Lee and Boogie Fland have made significant improvements since the beginning of the season.

During Florida's 84-71 road victory over the University of Texas, Fland scored a season-high 22 points while shooting 70% from the field and adding five rebounds and two steals. He's carved out a role as a primary playmaker throughout the streak, elevating his assist averages from 2.6 through the first half of the season up to 4 per game.

Earlier in the month, Lee was named the SEC Player of the Week, tying a conference record for the most players from one program to earn that honor within a season. During the Gators' win over No. 25 Kentucky, Lee led Florida with 22 points while knocking down four three-pointers, adding three assists, two rebounds and a steal while shooting 58.3 percent from the field and 57.1% from beyond the arc

Baseball

Florida's infielder Brendan Lawson (11) scores a run against UAB, Friday, February 13, 2026, at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida. The Gators lost Game 1 to the Blazers 9-7. [Cyndi Chambers/ Gainesville Sun] 2026 | Cyndi Chambers/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Since dropping its Opening Day game, Florida hasn't let up. Most recently, the Gators handled FIU 11-4, powered by a three-hit, one-home run, six-RBI performance from designated hitter Brendan Lawson.

At this point in the season, the former Freshman All-American leads the team with a .469 batting average and 19 RBIs, while also tying for the team lead with three home runs.

With two preseason All-Americans on the mound in pitchers Liam Peterson and Luke McNeillie, and former Freshman All-SEC hurler Aidan King currently leading the team with a 2-0 record and a perfect ERA, Florida's rotation should be viewed among the SEC's best.

On Friday, the Gators will likely face their toughest test yet in undefeated No. 17 Miami at 7 p.m. ET at Mark Light Stadium in Coral Gables.