Gators Basketball Finalizing Matchup with Fourth ACC Opponent

As the Florida Gators continue to build its 2026-27 schedule, they are expected to face a fourth ACC opponent.

According to the Field of 68's Rocco Miller, Florida is finalizing an agreement to face Georgia Tech in Orlando on Dec. 12. That matchup will mark the first between the two programs since 1987, an 80-69 win for Florida in Gainesville.

The Yellow Jackets hold a 24-20 advantage all-time over the Gators, but Florida is riding a five-game winning streak in the series.

NEWS: Florida and Georgia Tech are finalizing an agreement to meet in a neutral-site game on Saturday, December 12th, in Orlando, per multiple sources. #SEC #ACC pic.twitter.com/AEFHyL1QjU — Rocco Miller (@RoccoMiller8) June 12, 2026

Georgia Tech will be the fourth ACC team on Florida's schedule this season. The Gators are set to open the season against rival Miami in Tampa on Nov. 2 before facing Duke in Gainesville for the ACC/SEC Challenge and its yearly matchup against Florida State.

Dates for the matchups against the Blue Devils and the Seminoles will be released at a later date.

Also on the non-conference schedule for the Gators is a matchup against Notre Dame on Nov. 17 in the Players Era Eight Tournament in Las Vegas, which runs until Nov. 19. Florida is also guaranteed two more matchups in the tournament, with Houston, Rutgers, Kansas, UNLV, West Virginia and Auburn also in the field.

Earlier this offseason fifth-year head coach Todd Golden explained that Florida was trying to find balance in its non-conference schedule. Two years ago, the Gators faced a relatively-easy non-conference slate that ended in a 13-0 record. Last season was much different as Florida faced title-contending Arizona, Duke and UConn early in the season, leading to a 5-4 start to the season.

"So we want to play some good games, for sure. We're playing in Players Era (Festival), so that three, four really good games right there. And we'll play a couple more, you know, really tough opponents in preparation (for SEC play)," Golden said in April. "It did not feel good being 5-4, but it definitely benefited us and allowed us to be prepared to win the league. So, somewhere in between, but we'll play some marquee matchups outside of Players Era."

Golden also said that there are teams around the country that do not want to play the Gators, which created some roadblocks to building a schedule that balances preparation and competition.

"There's a lot of teams that don't (want to play Florida)," Golden said. "So we gotta find the right programs and the right teams to play that make sense for us, that provide a good competitive game and will help us prepare for SEC play."

Sign up for our free Florida Gators newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!