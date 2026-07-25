Gators to Face Vermont in 2026-27 Season, Per Report

The Florida Gators have reportedly added another non-conference opponent to its 2026-27 schedule.

According to credentialed outlet Florida Basketball Hour, the Gators will host Vermont on Dec. 6, marking its first game after hosting Duke for the SEC-ACC Challenge. It will also be the fourth matchup all-time between the two programs, with Florida holding a 3-0 advantage after an 86-62 win in 2015. The Gators also took home wins in 2007 and 1977.

Florida will host Vermont on December 6, per sources.



This will be Florida’s first game after the colossal home tilt with Duke. — Florida Basketball Hour (@FloridaBBHour) July 24, 2026

The Gators are now up to 11 reported non-conference games for the 2026-27 season after being reported by 247 Sports' Graham Hall to have added Jacksonville (Nov. 5) to the slate on Friday.

In addition to Jacksonville, Florida has been reported to have Merrimack (Nov. 13), Milwaukee (Nov. 24) and Georgia Tech (Dec. 12, Orlando) on non-conference slate in addition to confirmed matchups with Miami (Nov. 2, Tampa), Duke (Dec. 1) in Gainesville for the SEC-ACC Challenge and its participation in the Players Era Eight Tournament in Las Vegas from Nov. 17-19.

The Gators will open the tournament against Notre Dame on Nov. 17 before playing either Houston or Rutgers on Nov. 19, followed by either Auburn, Kansas, UNLV or West Virginia on Nov. 19. Florida is also expected to face rival Florida State in Tallahassee for its annual matchup with the Seminoles. A date has not been announced.

Earlier this offseason, head coach Todd Golden detailed Florida's non-conference schedule.

“So we want to play some good games, for sure. We're playing in Players Era (Festival), so that's three, four really good games right there. And we'll play a couple more, you know, really tough opponents in preparation (for SEC play)," head coach Todd Golden said in April. "It did not feel good being 5-4, but it definitely benefited us and allowed us to be prepared to win the league. So, somewhere in between, but we'll play some marquee matchups outside of Players Era."

Florida Gators' Tentative 2026-27 Schedule

*denotes confirmed matchup

Nov. 2 (Mon.): vs. Miami (Tampa, Fla.)*

Nov. 5 (Fri.) Jacksonville (Gainesville, Fla.)

Nov. 13 (Fri.): Merrimack (Gainesville, Fla.)

Nov. 17 (Tues.): vs. Notre Dame (Players Era Eight, Las Vegas, Nev.)*

Nov. 18 (Wed.): vs. Houston/Rutgers (Players Era Eight, Las Vegas, Nev.)*

Nov. 19 (Thurs.): vs. Auburn/Kansas/UNLV/West Virginia (Players Era Eight, Las Vegas, Nev.)*

Nov. 24 (Tues.): Milwaukee (Gainesville, Fla.)

Dec. 1 (Tues.): Duke (SEC-ACC Challenge, Gainesville, Fla.)*

Dec. 6 (Sun.): Vermont (Gainesville, Fla.)

Dec. 12 (Sat.): vs. Georgia Tech (Orlando, Fla.)

TBD SEC Home Games: Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Texas, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt*

TBD SEC Away Games: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas*

TBD: @ Florida State (Tallahassee, Fla.)

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