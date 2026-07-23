Gators Add In-State Opponent to 2026-27 Non-Conference Slate

The Florida Gators have reportedly added an in-state opponent to its 2026-27 non-conference schedule. According to 247 Sports' Graham Hall, Florida will host Jacksonville University on Nov. 5 for the Gators' home opener.

The matchup with the Dolphins will also be the second game of the season, coming days after the season-opener against Miami in Tampa on Nov. 2.

NEW: The Florida men's basketball team will host Jacksonville University on Nov. 5 in the Gators' home opener for the 2026-27 season, @Swamp_247 has learned.



STORY: https://t.co/r6AgGhuCOt pic.twitter.com/5qdvv4smsT — Graham Hall (@GrahamHall) July 22, 2026

This season's matchup will mark the 39th matchup all-time between the two programs. Florida holds a 33-5 advantage after five-straight wins and 14 wins in the last 15 meetings. The Gators won the last matchup, 81-60, on Nov. 7, 2024, which marked the first matchup in nine seasons between the two teams. Jacksonville last won on Dec. 20, 2010, with a 71-68 upset in Gainesville.

JU, of course, is coached by former UF assistant Jordan Mincey, who took the job in 2021 after six seasons as an assistant under Mike White.

The Gators are now up to 10 reported non-conference games for the 2026-27 season.

In addition to Jacksonville, Florida is reportedly set to face Merrimack (Nov. 13), Milwaukee (Nov. 24) and Georgia Tech (Dec. 12, Orlando) during its non-conference slate. Florida has also already confirmed matchups with Miami (Nov. 2, Tampa), Duke (Dec. 1) in Gainesville for the SEC-ACC Challenge and its participation in the Players Era Eight Tournament in Las Vegas from Nov. 17-19.

The Gators will play Notre Dame to open the tournament on Nov. 17 before playing either Houston or Rutgers on Nov. 19 and either Auburn, Kansas, UNLV or West Virginia on Nov. 19. Florida is also expected to play Florida State in Tallahassee for its annual meet-up with the Seminoles, although a date has not been announced.

Earlier this offseason, head coach Todd Golden detailed Florida's non-conference schedule.

“So we want to play some good games, for sure. We're playing in Players Era (Festival), so that's three, four really good games right there. And we'll play a couple more, you know, really tough opponents in preparation (for SEC play)," head coach Todd Golden said in April. "It did not feel good being 5-4, but it definitely benefited us and allowed us to be prepared to win the league. So, somewhere in between, but we'll play some marquee matchups outside of Players Era."

As for its conference schedule, the Gators are set to host Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Texas, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt and will travel to Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Dates, start times and television designations for each game will be announced at a later date.

Florida Gators' Tentative 2026-27 Schedule

*denotes confirmed matchup

Nov. 2 (Mon.): vs. Miami (Tampa, Fla.)*

Nov. 5 (Fri.) Jacksonville (Gainesville, Fla.)

Nov. 13 (Fri.): Merrimack (Gainesville, Fla.)

Nov. 17 (Tues.): vs. Notre Dame (Players Era Eight, Las Vegas, Nev.)*

Nov. 18 (Wed.): vs. Houston/Rutgers (Players Era Eight, Las Vegas, Nev.)*

Nov. 19 (Thurs.): vs. Auburn/Kansas/UNLV/West Virginia (Players Era Eight, Las Vegas, Nev.)*

Nov. 24 (Tues.): Milwaukee (Gainesville, Fla.)

Dec. 1 (Tues.): Duke (SEC-ACC Challenge, Gainesville, Fla.)*

Dec. 12 (Sat.): Georgia Tech (Orlando, Fla.)

TBD SEC Home Games: Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Texas, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt*

TBD SEC Away Games: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas*

TBD: @ Florida State (Tallahassee, Fla.)

Sign up for our free Florida Gators newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!