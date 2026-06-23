Gators Basketball's SEC Schedule Taking Shape

The Florida Gators men's basketball program's 2027 SEC schedule is taking shape.

According to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, Florida's home-only, away-only and home-and-away opponents for the 2027 season are set. The Gators will play host to Kentucky, Ole Miss, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt, and will travel to Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Mississippi State, and Tennessee.

Finally, the Gators will host and travel to Texas, Georgia and South Carolina as its three home-and-away games for the season.

Dates, times and television assignements for each game will be revealed at a later date.

Florida's SEC opponents is the latest scheduling move for the Gators, which is actively working to finalize its non-conference schedule.

Florida is set to open the season in Tampa on Nov. 2 against rival Miami and will play Georgia Tech in Orlando on Dec. 12. Other non-conference games on the schedule include a home matchup against Duke for the ACC/SEC Challenge and a road matchup at Florida State.

Florida is also set to play Notre Dame on Nov. 17 in the Players Era Eight Tournament in Las Vegas, which runs until Nov. 19. Florida is also guaranteed two more matchups in the tournament, with Houston, Rutgers, Kansas, UNLV, West Virginia and Auburn also in the field.

Earlier in the offseason, fifth-year head coach Todd Golden explained the balance of creating a schedule with plenty of competitive matchups, like last season, with other tune-up matchups that prepare the Gators for SEC play, more similar to the 2025 season.

"So we want to play some good games, for sure. We're playing in Players Era (Festival), so that's three, four really good games right there. And we'll play a couple more, you know, really tough opponents in preparation (for SEC play)," Golden said in April. "It did not feel good being 5-4, but it definitely benefited us and allowed us to be prepared to win the league. So, somewhere in between, but we'll play some marquee matchups outside of Players Era."

The Gators are expected to have the preseason No. 1 team in the country after retaining star frontcourt trio Alex Condon, Rueben Chinyelu and Thomas Haugh, an early favorite for Naismith Player of the Year.

"It's national championship or bust for this team," Haugh said. "But we're mature enough, we have a really old group now to know that, so I think we're going to be really comfortable coming in this season."

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