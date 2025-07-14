Two Gators National Champions Show Their Worth in NBA Summer League
It was not the loudest of days in the NBA 2K26 Summer League on Sunday for former Florida Gators. Three were in action, and two others didn’t take the court in their respective games.
There was a chance Gator fans would see Will Richard and Walter Clayton Jr. go head-to-head to end the night as the Golden State Warriors faced off against the Utah Jazz. However, Clayton Jr. went down with a hamstring problem in the previous game, which kept him out of this contest.
Richard was able to play, though, ending the night with the win and supplying 10 points, six rebounds, three steals and a block.
The former Gators wing has been stuffing the stat sheet defensively in this second summer league event with the Warriors. He is now up to six steals and two blocks over the last two games.
Alijah Martin and Colin Castleton added another win on Sunday, with the Toronto Raptors barely edging out the Orlando Magic 89-86.
It was an inefficient night from Martin offensively, shooting 1-for-7 overall and 0-for-5 from deep. Despite his struggles on that side of the ball, though, he was still tough as nails on defense. Martin only recorded two points but still led his team in plus/minus with a +14 in 17 minutes of action.
The former Gator has shown that he can be a winning player in the NBA based on his two-game sample to begin this summer league. While it is a small sample size, Martin is now +50 in 38 total minutes off the bench. That is nothing to gloss over when looking at his performances for the Raptors.
As for Castleton, he only played eight minutes in this one. He grabbed one rebound and missed his only field goal attempt of the game.
Tyrese Samuel was the last former Gator with a chance at playing on Sunday but did not receive any game time against the Washington Wizards. This is the second straight game he has missed due to a coaching decision.