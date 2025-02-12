Florida Gators Update Status of Alex Condon
STARKVILLE, Miss.-- Minutes after the No. 3 Florida Gators used a strong second half to defeat No. 22 Mississippi State, UF gave a positive update on star forward Alex Condon, who exited less than a minute into the game with an ankle injury.
X-rays were negative, and Condon was diagnosed with a low right ankle sprain, according to head coach Todd Golden.
Condon, who was recently named the SEC's Player of the Week, was tangled up after jumping for an inbound pass and landed awkwardly on his right ankle. He would be carried to the team's locker room and wouldn't return.
In Condon's absence, Florida found heroes in Walter Clayton Jr., who had 19 points, six rebounds and six assists; Denzel Aberdeen, who had a game-high 20 points; and Thomas Haugh, who had 16 points, nine rebounds and eight assists off the bench.
The Gators' 81-68 win marked its second-straight road win over a ranked opponent, which is the first occurrence of this accolade in program history.
Condon's injury scare is the third notable injury to a Florida starter this year.
Clayton Jr. suffered an ankle injury in the loss to Tennessee, which forced him to miss the team's win against Vanderbilt. He would return for the team's win against No. 1 Auburn. However, in that win over the Commodores, guard Alijah Martin suffered a hip injury after going after a loose ball.
Although he would return to that game, he would go on to miss the Gators' next two games: Saturday's win over the Tigers and Tuesday's win over Mississippi State.
Not to mention, Florida has been without center Micah Handlogten all season due to a medical redshirt following a gruesome ankle injury in last year's SEC Tournament, although he did consider returning this season.
Tuesday's win over Mississippi State moved Florida to 21-3 overall, 8-3 in SEC games and 5-2 on the road.