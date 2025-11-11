How to Watch Florida Gators Basketball's Game Against Florida State
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators are riding high after a 40-point win over UNF to earn its first win of the season but now face a new test against a bitter rival.
Florida State is in its first season under head coach Luke Loucks, looking to snap its four-game losing streak to the Gators.
"Luke's done a great job," Florida head coach Todd Golden said. "I think they're playing with a lot of purpose. They're taking a lot of the kind of NBA mentality. They're trying to play fast. They're playing in transition a lot.
"They're really good. I think they did a good job kind of putting this roster together. They're really old. They start five seniors, and then they have some good young guys that come in, and they play with good purpose."
Meanwhile, Florida is undefeated against the Seminoles under Golden with a 3-0 advantage. While this is considered a heated rivalry with the Gators currently holding the advantage, Golden said the team is trying to treat it like every other game.
"For us, one of the things that we try to do is attack every game with the same kind of veracity and the same mentality, regardless of who we' playing. So we have a lot of respect for them," he said. "We're going to try to approach this game just like we would any other, though, in terms of our preparation and competing the right way. But yeah, I mean, you play a team like Florida State, in-state rival, everything you got to continue to win this battle. And fortunately, we have three times in a row."
Here’s everything you need to know for the Gators’ matchup against the Seminoles, including broadcast information and betting odds.
No. 10 Florida Gators (1-1, 0-0 SEC) vs. Florida State (2-0, 0-0 ACC): What You Need to Know
Where: Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O'Connell Center, Gainesville, Fla.
When: Tuesday, Nov. 11, 7 p.m. ET.
Watch: SEC Network
- Play-by-Play: Roy Philpott
- Analyst: Richard Hendrix
Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD
- Play-by-play: Sean Kelley
- Analyst: Brian Hogan
- Reporter: Steve Egan
Odds: Florida is considered a 16.5-point favorite over Florida State, according to FanDuel. The over/under is set at 179.5 points.
- Editor's note: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Series History: The Gators lead the series, 47-28, after winning last season's matchup in Tallahassee, 87-74. Florida has won the last four games in the rivalry after Florida State went on a seven-game winning streak from 2014-20.