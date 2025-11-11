Why Florida Gators Must Key on FSU's Lajae Jones
Lajae Jones is Florida State's leading scorer after two games, and the Florida Gators must develop a clear strategy to defend him.
The Gators, one game removed from their loss to Arizona in the opener, will face Jones, an emerging scorer now at his third collegiate stop (Tarleton State and St. Bonaventure).
Still a sophomore, Jones has shown aggressive play in the first two games. After struggling to contain Arizona's Koa Peat, the Gators now have an opportunity to challenge another underclassman relied upon for scoring.
The key question is: how can Florida best limit Jones’ impact?
Early Returns
Before arriving in Tallahassee, Jones played more like a slasher, rarely shooting beyond the arc and attempting 3.7 shots per game last year as if on a dare. After two games, he seems to have changed his approach, looking more confident beyond the arc and shooting with purpose.
He uses various dribble types to gain separation; from there, he streaks to the rim and either finishes with authority or uses a diverse layup package to score and draw contact.
On the glass, Jones brings a fair but not overwhelming approach; with just three double-digit rebound games, he does not aggressively attack the backboard but does just enough to get a few rebounds.
As a passer, the Seminole makes basic but accurate passes and averages just one turnover per game, which balances out. On the defensive end, Jones tries to contain more with his hands than his feet, meaning he reaches in rather than always displaying proper positioning, which would make him a better defender. Averaging 3.5 fouls per game to start the season is an invitation to disaster.
Gators' Approach
Thomas Haugh's length will pose a problem for Jones on both ends of the floor. While Jones has the speed and quickness advantage, Haugh can use his reach to make trips to the hoop more difficult for Jones.
Furthermore, if he beats the Florida forward to the rim, the Gators have two rim protectors, Alex Condon and Reuben Chinyelu, to challenge shots. Additionally, if you combine Haugh's shooting and mid-range game, Jones could quickly pick up fouls. If FSU tries to switch, the UF small forward can also back the two-guard down or kick the ball to an open teammate.
Overview
He is likely to take on the scoring responsibility for the Seminoles against the favored Gators, making him the focal point of Florida's defensive plan. Florida needs to account for him on every possession, both offensively and defensively.
The key for the Gators will be to aggressively defend Jones, especially by fighting over screens. The main challenge is whether Florida can simultaneously suppress Jones' scoring while forcing him to exert more effort on the defensive end.