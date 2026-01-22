Creighton Guard Banks in Buzzer Beater Off His Own Free Throw Miss to Beat Xavier

Creighton guard Austin Swartz completed a move on Wednesday night not often seen in college basketball—hitting a buzzer beater off of his own missed free throw attempt.

Swartz was fouled with four seconds remaining in the game vs. Xavier with the Blue Jays down by two points. The guard made his first free throw attempt, just needing the second one to tie up the ball game and likely send the Big East matchup into overtime.

However, Swartz ended up hitting the back rim on his second free throw. The ball ricocheted off the rim leaving everyone on the court scrambling for the ball. Swartz got ahold of his and put a shot up with 1.5 seconds remaining. The shot went in off the glass, giving Creighton a 94–93 win in the most unexpected way.

Understandably, the home crowd went wild when Swartz drained the shot. Swartz ran across the court to celebrate with the fans. It was an electric college basketball moment.

Can’t wait to see more moments like this on the basketball court as March Madness inches closer.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.