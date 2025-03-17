All Gators

Reactions From Florida's SEC Championship

As the Florida Gators clinched its SEC Tournament title and No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament since 2014, plenty within and around the program posted their reactions on social media.

Florida head coach Todd Golden and the team celebrate their win over Tennessee after the Southeastern Conference tournament championship at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March 16, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Florida Gators on Sunday won its fifth SEC Tournament championship in program history and first in 11 seasons with an 86-77 win over rival Tennessee.

The win, which officially locked up a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament in the West Region, sparked plenty of reaction across social media from current members of the program, former players and media personalities around the country.

Below are some of the reactions as the Gators won its first SEC title in the Todd Golden era. The Gators will play No. 16 Norfolk State to open the tournament on Friday at 6:50 p.m. on TNT.

2024-25 Team

C Micah Handlogten

F Thomas Haugh

G Alijah Martin

F/C Alex Condon

Associate HC Carlin Hartman

Assistant Coach Kevin Hovde

Director of Basketball Strategy and Analytics Jonathan Safir

Strength and Conditioning Coordinator Victor Lopez

Former Gators

Al Horford (2005-07)

Marreese Speights (2007-08)

Scottie Wilbekin (2011-2014)

Patric Young (2011-2014)

Will Yeguete (2011-2014)

Chandler Parsons (2008-2011)

Other Gators Sports

Brandon Spikes (Football)

La'Mical Perine (Football)

Ahmad Black (Football)

Katie Turner (Football)

Steven Harris (Football)

Bri Wade (Florida Victorious)

Media/Personalities

Jon Rothstein (CBS Sports)

Neil Blackmon (Saturday Down South)

Will Compton (Bussin' With The Boys Podcast)

Scooter Magruder (Content Creator)

CAM PARKER

Cam Parker is a contributing writer at AllGators.com of FanNation-Sports Illustrated and is a recent graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester.

