Reactions From Florida's SEC Championship
The Florida Gators on Sunday won its fifth SEC Tournament championship in program history and first in 11 seasons with an 86-77 win over rival Tennessee.
The win, which officially locked up a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament in the West Region, sparked plenty of reaction across social media from current members of the program, former players and media personalities around the country.
Below are some of the reactions as the Gators won its first SEC title in the Todd Golden era. The Gators will play No. 16 Norfolk State to open the tournament on Friday at 6:50 p.m. on TNT.
2024-25 Team
C Micah Handlogten
F Thomas Haugh
G Alijah Martin
F/C Alex Condon
Associate HC Carlin Hartman
Assistant Coach Kevin Hovde
Director of Basketball Strategy and Analytics Jonathan Safir
Strength and Conditioning Coordinator Victor Lopez
Former Gators
Al Horford (2005-07)
Marreese Speights (2007-08)
Scottie Wilbekin (2011-2014)
Patric Young (2011-2014)
Will Yeguete (2011-2014)
Chandler Parsons (2008-2011)
Other Gators Sports
Brandon Spikes (Football)
La'Mical Perine (Football)
Ahmad Black (Football)
Katie Turner (Football)
Steven Harris (Football)
Bri Wade (Florida Victorious)
Media/Personalities
Jon Rothstein (CBS Sports)
Neil Blackmon (Saturday Down South)
Will Compton (Bussin' With The Boys Podcast)
Scooter Magruder (Content Creator)