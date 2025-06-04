Report: Gators' Matchup Against FSU Scheduled
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators' annual matchup against rival Florida State has reportedly been scheduled.
Florida will host the Seminoles on Nov. 11, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, marking the 76th all-time meeting between the two rivals. A tip-off time will be announced at a later date.
After losing seven straight matchups in the rivalry from 2014 to 2020, the Gators have seen the rivalry move back into its favor with four straight wins, three of which have come under current head coach Todd Golden.
Last season, Florida beat Florida State, 87-74, in Tallahassee behind a combined 48 points from Walter Clayton Jr. and Alijah Martin plus 12 points off the bench from forward Sam Alexis. The Gators lead the series, 47-28, which includes a 23-9 advantage at home.
Florida's reported scheduling of FSU gives the Gators the latest matchup in its title-defense non-conference campaign for the 2025-26 season.
The Gators open the season on Nov. 3 in Las Vegas against Arizona before hosting North Florida on Nov. 6 for its home-opener. Florida is also scheduled to host Merrimack on Nov. 21, face UConn on Dec. 9 in New York City for the Jimmy V Classic and host Dartmouth on Dec. 29.
Florida is also one of four teams set to compete in the Rady Children's Invitational in San Diego on Nov. 27-28 with Kansas, Providence and Wisconsin. The winners of the opening round will meet in the championship, while the losers will compete for third place.
All tip-off times will be revealed at a later date.