Florida Gators Depth Chart Prediction/Preview: Rebuilt Offensive Line
With the Florida Gators 2024 fall camp concluded and attention turned to the season-opener against Miami, it’s time to take a look at the Gators’ depth chart.
Gators Illustrated gives its official predictions and preview for each position. After previously analyzing the quarterbacks, running backs, receivers and tight ends, it’s time to take a look at the offensive line.
Tackle
Starters: Austin Barber (L), Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson (R)
Backup: Devon Manuel (L), Caden Jones (R), Kamryn Waites
Reserves (*denotes walk-on): Fletcher Westphal, Marcus Mascoll, Mike Williams, Mark Pitts*, Mark Faircloth*
Guard
Starter: Knijeah Harris (L), Damieon George Jr. (R)
Backup: Bryce Lovett (L), Roderick Kearney, Kamryn Waites, Christian Williams (R),
Reserves (*denotes walk-on): Noel Portnjagin, Enoch Wangoy, Bryan Rosenberg*, Chase Stevens*
Center
Starter Jake Slaughter
Backup: Roderick Kearney, Jason Zandamela
Reserves: Hayden Clem*
Position Outlook
With two starters in guards Richie Leonard IV and Micah Mazzccua transferring out of the program and two other contributors in Kingsley Eguakun and Lyndell Hudson II graduated from the program, the Gators essentially revamped its offensive line room.
With three incoming transfers, including one true freshman transfer, and five other true freshman enrollees, Florida has added much-needed depth behind its veteran starters. From Gators’ Illustrated’s fall camp observations, it’s becoming evident where each lineman is working, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the depth chart is finalized by any means.
To start, veteran Austin Barber and sophomore Knijeah Harris have seemingly locked down the starting spots at left tackle and left guard, and there’s no argument against Jake Slaughter being the starting center.
Slaughter, in particular, has garnered much offseason praise after a tremendous 2023 campaign which saw him graded out as one of the top centers in the country by PFF. As a result, he was named to the College Football Network Preseason All-SEC Second Team and Rimington Award Watch List.
The talent and execution are there, but it’s Slaughter’s strengths as a leader and communicator that stand out.
“I think the coolest thing about Slaughter is when you talk about a guy who is just the same guy every day. He knows his job,” said quarterback Graham Mertz. “He executes his job and he helps everybody up there move as one. I think that, for us, just being an offense you need to have elite communication across the board.”
Questions do remain, however, on the right side of the line.
Damieon George Jr., who spent most of last season as a tackle, and San Diego State transfer Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson have spent most of the spring and fall camps as the first-team right guard and tackle.
However, the emergence of one young player may shake up the standings, especially after reported struggles on that side of the line in the Gators’ two scrimmages.
Redshirt freshman Roderick Kearney, who’s been cross-training at both guard spots and backup center, has quickly revealed himself to be a contender at right guard, and his teammates are taking notice.
“Rod works hard,” Barber said. “I don’t know anybody who works as hard as him. He puts his head down and grinds. He does so much stuff and he’s deserving of the cross training. He’s put in the work and done a great job with everything.”
As it stands, it shouldn’t be a massive surprise if George Jr. and Crenshaw-Dickson are the starters come gametime, but it wouldn’t happen without pushes from Kearney along with tackles Caden Jones and Kamryn Waites.
Jones, in particular, has worked at right tackle, while Waites has been cross-training between both guard and tackle.
Any of the three could start at some point this season if those reported struggles by the right side continue into the season, especially considering the need for better offensive line play this season. Florida has made it a point to be more explosive and take more shots in the passing game, and that starts with the this unit.
In 2023, Mertz, and eventually Max Brown, did not have much time in the pocket to work with against most SEC opponents. Heading into this year, however, Mertz sees the potential for a better group.
“I think we brought in some great pieces. These other guys we brought in in the portal, young bucks, are stepping into that role,” he said. “I think you see it through our strength training throughout the winter and the summer. Guys truly changed their bodies.”
That being said, head coach Billy Napier considers the continual competition a good thing for his group. In fact, it creates confidence for him, knowing he could have a viable two-deep throughout his front line. He explained that much of the rotation and depth chart positioning will be continually evaluated week-to-week.
“We definitely have a two-deep that we have confidence in, but there is competition,” Napier said. “I think there'll be a lot of, what's the ratio of plays? Is it 1-to-1, is it 2-to-1, and then who's the next best inside player, who's the next best tackle? And then a lot of that will be determined I would say week-to-week, but I do think I feel really confident, in particular the pass protection has been much better.”
There’s no question that the offensive line this year, at least on paper, is better and deeper than the group from 2023. The question remains on just how much better will that be? Only time will tell, but at the very least, there’s depth to work with that the Gators simply didn’t have last season.