Florida Gators Shine in Track Events in Paris Olympics
After a successful swimming portion of the 2024 Paris Olympics, current and former Florida Gators athletes are beginning to make their marks in track and field events.
Specifically, the Gators added two more medals to its count on Thursday with a gold medal in the 110-meter hurdles from Grant Holloway and a bronze medal in the long jump from Jasmine Moore.
Florida can now claim 12 overall medals so far, which would rank No. 15 worldwide at the time of writing. The Gators currently have four of each medal. Its four golds would be tied with Ireland for No. 13 worldwide.
Not only did Moore win her second Olympic bronze medal of her career, she did so in historic fashion. Combining her bronze medal in the triple jump, Moore is the second female Olympian all-time and first American female to medal in both the long jump and the triple jump in the same Olympics.
Moore finished with a best jump of 6.96-meters.
Meanwhile, Holloway’s finish time of 12.99 led to his first Olympic gold medal of his career. He previously won silver in the 110-meter hurdles in Tokyo.
The Gators may not be done adding hardware in Paris, either.
On Friday, Anna Hall (USA) will be competing in the final day of the heptathlon, while Parker Valby (USA) will run in the 10,000-meter. Each will be going for their first Olympic medal.
Hall currently sits at third in her event with 991 total points. She will compete in the long jump and javelin early in the morning before finishing with the 800-meter at roughly 2:25 p.m. ET. Valby’s run begins at 2:57 p.m. ET.
Gators’ Medals
Caeleb Dressel (USA): 4x100-meter freestyle relay (gold), mixed 4x100-meter medley relay (gold), 4x100-meter medley relay (silver)
Bobby Finke (USA): 800-meter freestyle (silver), 1500-meter freestyle (gold)
Grant Holloway (USA): 110-meter hurdles (gold)
Rhyne Howard (USA) (UF women’s basketball asst. coach): Women’s 3x3 basketball (bronze)
Josh Liendo (CAN): 100-meter butterfly (silver)
Jasmine Moore (USA): Triple jump (bronze), Long jump (bronze)
Kieran Smith (USA): 4x200-meter freestyle relay (silver)
Emma Weyant (USA): 400-meter individual medley (bronze)