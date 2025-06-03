UF Board of Governors Reject Ono
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The University of Florida's search for its newest president is starting over after the Board of Governors on Tuesday rejected Dr. Santa J. Ono in a 10-6 vote.
Ono, previously the president at the University of Michigan, had been unanimously recommended by the University of Florida Presidential Search Committee as the sole finalist to become the university's 14th president nearly a month ago.
“Throughout an extensive and thorough process, we sought a leader who could match UF’s extraordinary momentum, understand its role as the flagship university of one of the most dynamic states in the country, and inspire our community to reach even greater heights," said Rahul Patel, Chair of the Presidential Search Committee at the time. "Dr. Ono’s proven record of academic excellence, innovation and collaborative leadership at world-class institutions made him our unanimous choice. We are confident he is the right person to build on UF’s strong foundation and help realize our bold vision for the future.”
Ono is best known for his research with pioneering efforts on the immune system and eye disease and is recognized for his strengths as a philanthropist and fundraiser. On the athletics side, Ono became a familiar face at Michigan sporting events and at sporting events at his previous stops, Cincinnati and British Columbia.
He became popular for his crowd-surfing moments and was active in fundraising for an extensive locker room renovation and a planned $5.3 billion renovation to Michigan Stadium.
UF has not publicly stated its reason for rejecting Ono, although prominent political leaders in the state of Florida have raised concerns over Ono's previous political statements and views during his time at Michigan.
UF is now back to square one in its search for a replacement for former president Ben Sasse, who resigned from the role in July of 2024 citing family obligations, although later reports indicated Sasse had paid former staffers salaries well-above that of comparable positions and had spent over $1 million on lavish parties, tailgates and social functions.
The role is currently held by Sasse's predecessor, Kent Fuchs, on an interim basis.