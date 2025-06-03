All Gators

UF Board of Governors Reject Ono

Former Michigan president Dr. Santa J. Ono was unanimously recommended by the search committee.

Cam Parker

University of Florida faculty members listen to Dr. Santa Ono, center, the sole finalist for the university's president, along with Rahul Patel, left, and Sarah Lynne during a forum on May 6, 2025, at Emerson Alumni Hall in Gainesville. / Alan Youngblood/Special to The Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The University of Florida's search for its newest president is starting over after the Board of Governors on Tuesday rejected Dr. Santa J. Ono in a 10-6 vote.

Ono, previously the president at the University of Michigan, had been unanimously recommended by the University of Florida Presidential Search Committee as the sole finalist to become the university's 14th president nearly a month ago.

“Throughout an extensive and thorough process, we sought a leader who could match UF’s extraordinary momentum, understand its role as the flagship university of one of the most dynamic states in the country, and inspire our community to reach even greater heights," said Rahul Patel, Chair of the Presidential Search Committee at the time. "Dr. Ono’s proven record of academic excellence, innovation and collaborative leadership at world-class institutions made him our unanimous choice. We are confident he is the right person to build on UF’s strong foundation and help realize our bold vision for the future.”

Ono is best known for his research with pioneering efforts on the immune system and eye disease and is recognized for his strengths as a philanthropist and fundraiser. On the athletics side, Ono became a familiar face at Michigan sporting events and at sporting events at his previous stops, Cincinnati and British Columbia.

He became popular for his crowd-surfing moments and was active in fundraising for an extensive locker room renovation and a planned $5.3 billion renovation to Michigan Stadium.

UF has not publicly stated its reason for rejecting Ono, although prominent political leaders in the state of Florida have raised concerns over Ono's previous political statements and views during his time at Michigan.

UF is now back to square one in its search for a replacement for former president Ben Sasse, who resigned from the role in July of 2024 citing family obligations, although later reports indicated Sasse had paid former staffers salaries well-above that of comparable positions and had spent over $1 million on lavish parties, tailgates and social functions.

The role is currently held by Sasse's predecessor, Kent Fuchs, on an interim basis.

Published
Cam Parker
CAM PARKER

Cam Parker is a contributing writer at AllGators.com of FanNation-Sports Illustrated and is a recent graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester.

