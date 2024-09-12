Florida Gators Release 2025 Schedule
The Florida Gators baseball’s 2025 regular season schedule was released on Thursday.
Florida will kick off the 2025 campaign against Air Force Feb. 14-16, 2025. Its non-conference schedule includes multiple new teams including Air Force, Harvard, Dayton and Georgia Southern.
With Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC this season, Florida will face the Longhorns in a three-game series in Austin May 9-11, 2025. The Gators will not face Oklahoma in the regular season.
Florida’s most notable home games include three-game series with Miami, Georgia, Vanderbilt, Arkansas and Alabama.
Possibly the Gators’ most difficult series of the season will come on the road against Tennessee, the reigning NCAA Champions, March 14-16.
Kevin O’Sullivan and co. will look for a third-consecutive College World Series appearance. After a mediocre regular season in 2024 where the Gators finished just two games over. 500 at 28-26. And after an early exit in the SEC Tournament, they were questionable to make the NCAA Tournament.
Florida ended up with a No. 3-seed in the Stillwater Regional and upset Nebraska, Oklahoma State, and Clemson in the Super Regional to miraculously make it back to Omaha. UF won two games in Omaha but couldn’t find an answer for Texas A&M, losing to the Aggies twice.
Florida will return a solid amount of talent in 2025 but they lost possibly the greatest player in Florida baseball history.
Jac Caglianone, who in just three seasons broke program record in home runs, was drafted by the Kansas City Royals with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft. He’s a huge loss for UF most definitively in the lineup, but also defensively and on the mound.
Despite Caglianone’s departure, along with closer Brandon Neely who will be greatly missed, Colby Shelton opted to return to Florida this upcoming season and Ty Evans will also be a strong bat returning to the lineup. Evans missed the back half of the season after suffering a broken wrist in May.
O’Sullivan also utilized the transfer portal in the offseason, adding known talent at the plate and defensviely. Blake Cyr is the biggest name the Gators landed via the portal. In 25 games as sophomore with the Miami Hurricanes, he posted a .284/.397/.537 slash line. But it was his freshman season that opened eyes, starting 59 out of 60 games for Miami. He hit .305 with a .427 OBP, recording 17 home runs and 63 RBI.
Justin Nadeau of Jacksonville, Landon Stripling of Texas Tech, and Kyle Jones of Stetson are also notable portal names that joined Florida this offseason.
On the mound, former Santa Fe College pitcher Matthew Jenkins, Mason Laurito and former Clemson pitcher Billy Barlow joined the arsenal which Liam Peterson will most likely lead to start the fall.
The Gators will play their annual exhibition game in Jacksonville before the Florida-Georgia game Nov. 1 against Jacksonville University at 121 Financial Ballpark. Scrimmages between UF and other programs that take place during the fall have yet to be announced.