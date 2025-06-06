85 Days Until Kickoff: Who is the Best Florida Gator to Wear No. 85?
With the 2025 college football season slowly approaching, Florida Gators on SI will be recognizing some of the top players to suit up in the Florida Gators’ orange and blue.
Since Florida kicks off their season against Long Island University in 85 days, let's take a look at some of the best players in program history to wear No. 85.
David Galloway (1978-81)
The University of Florida Athletic Hall of Famer takes the crown for today's list.
Galloway spent four seasons at Florida, where he earned first team All-American honors and was an All-SEC selection twice. During his final season at Florida, he was part of a Gators team that pulled off the biggest single-season turn-around in NCAA Division One history, returning from a winless season in 1979 to become an 8-4 bowl team in 1980.
By the time his collegiate career was over, Galloway was tied with teammate Robin Fisher for the most sacks in program history. He was later drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals (now Arizona Cardinals) in the second round (38th overall) of the 1982 NFL Draft. He went on to play nine seasons in the NFL, starting 76 games while recording 38 sacks.
Frankie Hammond (2008-12)
While he might not be considered to be a program legend, Hammond carved out a solid collegiate career for himself.
Throughout this time in Gainesville, Hammond appeared in 48 games, while starting 19. He finished his Gators career with 63 catches for 809 yards and six touchdowns while being an important member in the team's run to the Sugar Bowl in the 2012 season.
After going undrafted in 2013, Hammond went on to spend three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, catching four passes for 45 yards while also contributing in the return game, totaling 389 yards.